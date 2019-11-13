The Auburn and Beauregard communities each welcomed back state champions this week after the Auburn High girls team and Beauregard’s Molly Conway brought state cross-country titles home from Oakville and the state meet.
For the Auburn High girls, Saturday was one final sendoff for the most decorated Tiger team in school history. Prior to 2017, the Auburn girls’ cross-country team had never won a state championship. Now in 2019, they have won three straight.
“I’m just glad that we could finish strong with half of our state team being seniors,” Auburn junior Elizabeth Nist said.
Samantha Rogers, Harper McGowan, Hallie Stewart, Sarah Parnell and Gracie Booher came to Auburn High four years ago with aspirations of building a special team, but it would have been impossible to have predicted this kind of success.
“Going and making that happen three times were definitely some of the best memories,” Stewart said.
Saturday wasn’t without its fair share of drama with Mountain Brook set on coming after the Tigers’ crown, but the Auburn senior class knew they were up to the challenge.
“It means so much,” Stewart said. “This one was definitely the most exciting but also the most stressful, because we felt the pressure. We wanted to go in and do it again.”
The game plan wasn’t a complicated one: if you see a green jersey, pass that jersey.
“The game plan going in was: All eyes on green,” Stewart said. “Any green jerseys in the race and at the end — just pass them.”
The example was set from the top of the lineup with Rogers taking second ahead of Mountain Brook’s Reagan Riley and McGowan taking fourth in front of Mountain Brook’s Lily Hulsey.
Auburn sophomore Sangie Lincoln-Velez finished seventh, but Mountain Brook registered the ninth- and 10th-place runners. Stewart came in 12th and Mountain Brook had its fifth runner cross the line in 14th. Auburn rounded out its five runners that usually count for the team with Parnell in 16th.
After five runners for each team, the overall team scores matched 25-25, meaning that the state championship would come down to the tiebreaker between each team’s sixth runners.
For Auburn, this was an ideal situation. With a team that takes great pride in its quality up and down the roster, Nist didn’t keep her teammates waiting long as she crossed the finish line in 17th place to clinch the three-peat for the Tigers.
“It was just a very exciting moment,” Nist said.
While Auburn’s team was built on its five seniors among its top seven competitors, Beauregard relied on its youth for an individual state champion. In fact, Conway is representative of so much youth that she is not even a Beauregard High School student yet.
“She is one of the most driven kids that I’ve ever been around,” Beauregard coach Ty Ford said.
The eighth grader at Sanford Middle School began running for the Hornets last year and finished eighth in Class 5A as a seventh grader. Going into this season, she had goals of climbing higher on the podium, but it wasn’t until she was a few races in that a state championship really appeared on the wish list.
“Last year after I got eighth, my goal was to get in the top-5,” Conway said. “But after I got sub-19 this year, my goal after that was to get first.”
It was a close battle throughout between Conway and Faith Academy’s Emily Shumock, but in the end Conway was able to close the deal with a 19:03.7 to win the state title by just over two seconds.
Conway and Ford hope that Conway’s success and the overall team success with three girls in the top 35 help encourage more Hornets to give cross-country a try.
“It is pretty cool, but I am just looking forward to the next years to see what I can do once I actually am in high school,” Conway said.
The same goes for the Auburn cross-country program with juniors like Nist ready to take the leadership responsibility over from the senior class. Just because they are losing five talented runners, doesn’t mean the Tigers expect to fall off.
“We hope that they continue to build and keep this idea of being a support system for one another and being a family,” Parnell said.
State Cross-Country Results:
Auburn: Girls (7A State Champions) — 2. Samantha Rogers 18:11.31; 4. Harper McGowan 18:27.97; 7. Sangie Lincoln-Velez 18:47.85; 12. Hallie Stewart 19:00.31; 16. Sarah Parnell 19:16.12; 17. Elizabeth Nist 19:19.22; 29. Gracie Booher 19:53.94; 37. Olivia Tole 20:11.95; 63. Lessye Gray 20:56.59; 100. Mary Elizabeth Hadley 21:54.18. Boys (7A 3rd Place) — 12. Stewart Brown 16:02.36; 20. Mark Foster 16:18.07; 24. Aubrey Lake 16:29.4; 26. Maxwell Hardin 16:30.98; 31. Jeffrey Blair 16:36.7; 37. Cole Arrington 16:43.6; 55. Thomas Parnell 16:54.72; 59. Nathan Stewart 17:03.23; 84. Cody Nichols 17:37.68.
Beauregard: Girls (5A 8th Place) — 1. Molly Conway 19:03.7; 27. Josie Wiggins 20:58.52; 35. Catherine Wiggins 21:20.54; 101. Tatiana Martinez 24:17.72; 102. Cheyenne Dean 24:18.46; 124. Shakiyah Winston 26:28.01. Boys (5A 11th Place) — 26. Joseph Perrella 17:26.04; 63. Justin Pierce 18:36.13; 19:09.62. 86. Ryan Adams 19:09.62; 92. Joshua Len 19:15.23; 154. James Conway 22:37.44; 157. Stewart Wiggins 23:39.9.
Central-Phenix City: Girls (7A 9th Place) — 11. Adley Burkes 18:55.82; 35. Haley Wilson 20:10.0; 44. Abigail Garner 20:22.43; 92. Kailey Brougham 21:47.38; 163. Blair Ross 24:24.26; 165. Coco Meacham 24:50.01; 172. Emma Berg 26:0382; 173 Jordan Melton 26:23.82. Boys (7A 14th Place) — 15. Sean Dorrill 16:04.48; 131. Andrew Scarborough 18:24.63; 133. Antonio Crisco 18:34.63; 149. Connor Ramones 18:53.26; 150. Brodie Norred 18:55.24; 160. Ryan Smith 19:09.57; 167. Clayton Harlow 19:27.18; 168. Jackson Ramones 19:36.42; 169. Terry Scott 19:38.35; 177. Jabez Rivers 21:23.79.
Dadeville: Boys — 42. Jordan Ford 18:22.64.
Opelika: Girls (6A 14th Place) — 9. Breckin Gould 19:47.82; 51. Paola Torress 21:19.08; 134. Jhenny Hoover 23:41.87; 155. Jul’ecia Beard 24:14.2; 158. Susan Gaston 24:15.74. Boys (6A 18th Place) — 25. Chas Brewer 17:13.64; 116. Michael Hart 18:52.06; 138. Evan Goodman 19:07.24; 141. Alberto Cordovo 19:11.74; 166. Winston Tufts 19:34.34; 202. Benjamin Estes 21:04.78; 203. Jack O’Quinn 21:07.5; 209. Jake Walters 21:45.25; 218. Kadiri Gates 22:14.42; 229. Zalen Shaw 25:00.77.
Smiths Station: Girls (7A 13th Place) — 48. Railey Prins 20:24.66; 86. Aubrey Hallam 21:34.06; 89. Emmarie Zeh 21:38.52; 108. Amaya De La Cruz 22:0707.29; 134. Abigail Ray 22:47.7; 135. Makayla Howard 22:50.2; 136. Rhiannon Sevier 22:51.0; 155. Jaelee Zeh 23:30.32; 161. Jasmine Garcia 23:55.04; 164. Avery Coleman 24:35.86. Boys (7A 11th Place) — 16. Savian Taylor 16:07.14; 68. Gage Dubberly 17:12.38; 90. Kaiden Baxley 17:44.46; 98. Jaxon Prins 17:50.0; 99. Blake Brukhardt 17:50.3; 129. Gaven Colopy 18:23.27; 130. Regan Bailey 18:24.5; 137. Tyler Cox 18:37.16; 144. Jaydon Threatt 18:48.43; 145. T.J. Sanders 18:49.0.
Tallassee: Boys (5A 13th Place) — 2. Woodrow Dean 15:51.85; 68. Caleb Mason 18:39.16; 106. Brady Mason 19:51.84; 129. Grant McCraney 20:51.28; 140. Jacob Patterson 21:26.15; 146. Baxlee Burton 21:39.54; 160. Alex Harrison 26:06.68.
Valley: Boys — 23. Dylan Landreth 17:19.6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.