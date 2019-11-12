With three minutes left in the first half of the Auburn Lady Tigers’ game against Loachapoka, sophomore Olivia Porter made a play that summed up the night for Auburn.
Auburn already had a commanding lead in its season opener, but Porter doubled down on a strong start with a standout play defensively. Porter crowded the Loachapoka point guard as she worked her way down the court then pounced when she saw an opportunity.
Porter, who was joined defensively by teammate Coral Halanych, read a pass from the Loachapoka player and got a hand up in time to deflect the ball. Porter quickly grabbed the loose ball and pushed it down-court to Halanych, who put up an easy layup to give Auburn a 29-10 advantage.
The fastbreak between Porter and Halanych set the standard for Auburn basketball Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers held the Lady Indians in check in a 53-19 victory that was followed by the Auburn boys topping Loachapoka 69-31.
“We got a chance to get out, put some pressure on them and put some pressure on the ball,” Auburn girls coach Courtney Pritchett said. “I think our full-court action worked a little bit, and we were able to get a couple baskets out of that. That sparked everybody.”
Porter’s heads-up play was a small portion of a big second quarter by the Lady Tigers.
Lochapoka (0-1) kept things close after a pedestrian first period by both teams, but the Lady Tigers turned things up a notch before halftime. While neither team shot particularly well to open the contest, the Lady Tigers continually disrupted the Lady Indians’ offense and made them pay with point after point.
Auburn (1-0) pulled away with a 14-2 run start to the second quarter that eventually became a 19-4 scoring streak before the teams hit the locker rooms.
Porter was especially important in the dominant run, scoring 11 points in the first half — while Loachapoka as a whole had 12. She ended the first game of her 10th-grade season with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six steals.
“Olivia is a special kid. She’s going to be somewhere from 15 to 20 (points) every night. She’s going to be a floor general and a leader on the floor, and we go as she goes,” Pritchett said. “She helped us on defense and on offense. We want to see her take a few more shots, but 17 points is still good.”
From halftime on, the only question for either side was how much the Lady Tigers would ultimately win by. The two teams traded points and possessions in the game’s final 16 minutes until the clock ran out to secure the Auburn’s first victory.
On the Loachapoka side, Ay’Dashia Hutchinson led the way with six points to go with seven rebounds. A’Myah Burks put up a team-high nine rebounds in the loss as well as five points and an assist.
The Tigers stepped on the court shortly after the girls game had ended and picked up right where the Lady Tigers left off.
Auburn (1-0) set the tone early in the boys game, jumping out to a 10-2 start thanks in large part to highly-effective passes. The Tigers created shot after shot by making measured passes and setting each other up to score, which helped the squad take a 25-11 advantage into the second quarter.
“I like this team. They really don’t know the offense, but they’ve always been a good passing team,” Auburn boys coach Chris Brandt said. “They’re not really a selfish team, and that’s going to benefit us in the long run. Once they learn the offense, it’s going to pay dividends for us. It’s just going to take time.”
Loachapoka (0-1) threatened to make things interesting with a strong showing before halftime, but that only caused the Tigers to turn their game up in the third. Auburn pieced together a 10-0 run right after halftime, and Nell Holt’s dunk with 2:57 left before the fourth signaled this game wasn’t slipping out of the Tigers’ grasps anytime soon.
Three Auburn players — Trevor Mashburn, Jae Baker and Caden Brown — finished the night with 10 points. Holt, Miles Hunt, Jayden Buckley, Gabe Forthofer and Quinnus Fletcher all had at least six points in the victory.
For Loachapoka, Courtney Dowdell and Jordan Holley ended the night with a team-high seven points. Holley also led the Indians in rebounding with four.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.