Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days. This is your last free article this period. On your next article we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days. This is your last free article this period. On your next article we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Smiths Station's Cassidy Pittman (10) prepares to shoot a lay up while Auburn High's Syriah Daniels (3) chases after her during the Auburn High vs. Smiths Station girls basketball game at Auburn High on Tuesday.
Auburn High's Noah Warren (10) drives to the basket during the Auburn High vs. Smiths Station boys basketball game at Auburn High on Tuesday.
SARA PALCZEWSKI/SARAP@OANOW.COM
Smiths Station's Cassidy Pittman (10) prepares to shoot a lay up while Auburn High's Syriah Daniels (3) chases after her during the Auburn High vs. Smiths Station girls basketball game at Auburn High on Tuesday.
In order to force a three-way tie for the area championship, the Auburn High boys had to take care of business at home Tuesday against Smiths Station. Fortunately for the Tigers, they got the job done and then some.
The Tigers took the game over by halftime and sent Smiths Station packing with a commanding 78-48 victory. The win was part of a clean sweep by Auburn's varsity teams, as the Lady Tigers handled Smiths Station with ease in a 63-19 win.
As a result of the Tigers' victory, Auburn, Smiths Station and Central-Phenix City will hold a coin flip on Wednesday morning to determine which squad hosts the upcoming area tournament.
"We started off and played a zone (defense). It was working kind of effectively. I put my second group in that's a little bit quicker, and we've been really successful with the press. It kind of backfired on us, and they made a run. Then I came back and slowed down the pace," Auburn boys coach Chris Brandt said. "It was more of I was trying to change up the tempo because they're so good at running and gunning and getting that ball up the court. They were getting a lot of fast-break points. I was just trying to change up the pace of the game, and that's what I think helped us."
Auburn (15-10, 2-2) entered the second quarter with a four-point lead that quickly ballooned into something much more comfortable.
Thanks in part to well-timed passes on offenses and some costly turnovers by Smiths Station (10-14, 2-2), the Tigers built a quick 6-0 run that left the Panthers needing an answer. The road squad couldn't find a way to stop Auburn's scoring streak as it trickled up to an 10-2 run capped off by Trey Elston's steal and dunk with 4:40 to go before the break.
Just over two minutes later, Auburn's lead was a comfortable 30-17.
To Smiths Station's credit, the Panthers didn't stop fighting as the game went into the third quarter. The only problem was the Tigers had no intentions of letting the game slip away.
Auburn built a sizable lead in the early minutes of the third only for the Panthers to get a small scoring streak going and cut it down to a 48-32 score with 2:58 to go before the fourth. At that point, the Tigers went back to work and maintained a 17-point lead going into the final eight minutes.
With little hope left for Smiths Station, Auburn promptly rattled off 23 points in the final quarter to leave no doubt about which team was better on this night. The resounding finish was a welcomed sight for Brandt, who has seen his young team fail to maintain several leads this season.
"They tend to get into little fogs. It's like they put a cloud over their heads and they can't see out of it," Brandt said. "I did call a pretty early timeout – I usually don't do that – to try and get them refocused. When they came back out, they were running what we worked on at halftime that we talked about."
Noah Warren led Auburn with 14 points in the victory. Elston was the only other Tigers' player to hit double-digit scoring, as he had 10. Six other Auburn players had at least six points in the win.
For Smiths Station, Donovan Pearman led the way with a game-high 16 points in the loss.
Auburn's victory leaves out hope that the Tigers will host the area tournament this year. Even though Brandt said he doesn't have any lucky coins rolled up his sleeve, he's holding out hope luck with be on his squad's side Wednesday morning.
"I'm just going to pick three quarters, put every (team's) initials," Brandt said. "We'll all flip at the same time, and whoever the odd person is will win the area."
Lady Tigers smack Smiths Station
The Auburn Lady Tigers made sure their final area game of the regular season was never in doubt.
Auburn (15-6, 2-2) jumped on Smiths Station (1-22, 0-4) from the opening tip and never looked back in its 44-point victory. The win was a nice bounceback for the Lady Tigers after a loss to Central-Phenix City and before a rematch with rival Opelika.
"It's a very important game. It's an area game," Auburn girls coach Courtney Pritchett said. "We had some success against them last game, so we knew coming in that we would be able to perform well. We needed to get some kids off the bench some more minutes, and we got a chance to do that tonight."
Olivia Porter led the charge early as Opelika jumped out to a 16-2 first-quarter lead, as the sophomore was responsible for 11 of those points. As the Lady Tigers stretched their lead, eighth grader Syriah Daniels made multiple plays to leave the Lady Panthers reeling.
Daniels came up big again and again, especially before halftime. With Auburn keeping the pressure on Smiths Station, Daniels had back-to-back baskets in the final minute of the second quarter to help Auburn build a 32-lead going into the locker room.
From that point, the only thing in question was what Auburn’s margin of victory would be.
Porter led the way for Auburn with 19 points in addition to four assists in the win. Daniels came close behind with 16 points.
"That's a career-high for her. I know she's excited about that," Pritchett said of Daniels' performance. "It's good for us and good momentum. We decided early in the week to move her to the point guard a little bit just to try it out. She's comfortable there. She found some baskets there. It was good."
For Smiths Station, Khamyri Jordan put up a team-high seven points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.