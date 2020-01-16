At halftime of the Auburn High boys’ game against Dadeville, Auburn head coach Chris Brandt called on someone to step up and make a shot. Senior guard Slade Salatto raised his hand then promptly followed through with an outing his team desperately needed.
Salatto soon made Auburn’s 1-for-12 performance from 3-point range in the first half a distant memory, as he rattled off three 3-pointers in the third to help propel Auburn to a 59-45 non-area victory. Salatto’s shooting was a needed pick-me-up for his entire team, which responded after a subpar first half of shooting by outscoring Dadeville by 18 points in the second.
The Tigers’ 14-point victory made it a clean sweep for Auburn after the girls varsity team defeated Dadeville 61-30.
“Slade raised his hand up, and I said, ‘Alright, you’ll get the first shot.’ He proved it,” Auburn boys coach Chris Brandt said. “That helped us get over the hump. It gave other people confidence. We sometimes get so stressed when we can’t make our first shots and we kind of panic, and that comes with having a young team. I was really proud of how they fought.”
Dadeville and Auburn found themselves in a low-scoring showdown in the first quarter. The energy, however, was kicked up a notch before the halftime break.
Both traded baskets back and forth in the second quarter as both teams combined for 17 points. Dadeville continued to push the game’s pace with point guard Jamarion Wilkerson, while Auburn repeatedly tried in vain to get its 3-point shooting going.
Auburn briefly led before halftime thanks to baskets from Noah Warren and Eli Wynton, but Wilkerson and Jhymiad Patrick pushed Dadeville to a 18-14 lead at the break.
With the home Tigers needing an answer, Salatto brought it to the table.
Salatto and teammate Jay Baker each fired off 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the third to cut into Dadeville’s lead, and Salatto came right back and hit another 3 with 4:45 left on the clock to put Auburn ahead 24-22. A little over one minute later, Salatto stepped up and hit another 3 to push Auburn ahead by six on what proved to be a 18-7 scoring run for Auburn.
Auburn seemed in control when it started the fourth with a nine-point lead, but Dadeville cut its deficit down to three with 3:27 to go. Despite the sudden shock to the system, Auburn responded.
Caden Brown hit three of four free throws to give Auburn a 45-39 lead before Quinnus Fletcher grabbed a Dadeville turnover and fired the ball to Baker, who connected on a layup to put Auburn up by eight. After both sides traded baskets, Brown hit another free throw before Baker nailed another 3 to make it a 10-point game with 1:23 left and mark the beginning of the end for Dadeville.
“I was really proud of them. I kind of fussed at Jay Baker because he missed a dunk and it was a four-point swing. Then they cut it down to five or six. I said, ‘You’ve got to make up for that mistake,’ and he did,” Brandt said. “He made some big shots and got some big rebounds. Noah (Warren) played fantastic. A lot of people stepped up tonight. Cornell (Holt) had a huge dunk. I’m just proud of how we played as a team.”
Baker led all scorers with 15 points. Salatto delivered nine points, as did Warren.
For Dadeville, Wilkerson was the top scorer with 14 points. DaQuan Doss came close behind with 12.
Auburn girls rout Dadeville
The Auburn Lady Tigers, meanwhile, entered Thursday’s game fresh off a thrashing of Smiths Station, and they continued that domination against Dadeville.
Auburn jumped on Dadeville early, as Olivia Porter and her teammates built a 10-1 lead in the game’s early minutes. The home Lady Tigers did a good job of sharing the ball early, as four different players — Porter, Syriah Daniels, Kennady Fetner and Syndey Garner — were responsible for the team’s first 10 points.
“I think our energy was key in this one. We talked about coming out with our tempo for this game,” Auburn girls coach Courtney Pritchett said. “We’ve got to find the tempo that we want to play with with all the guards kind of setting up and giving everything you’ve got. Our tempo was key tonight.”
Auburn’s scoring was consistent, as was its defense. Dadeville’s only method of scoring for most of the first half was free throws, and all four of the road Lady Tigers’ first-quarter points came from the charity stripe.
As if there were any questions about Auburn’s chances of winning, Porter and Co. came out in the second quarter and quickly strung together 14 unanswered points. Dadeville did not hit a shot from the field until Nhylee Banks connected on an attempt with 1:26 to go until halftime.
From there, Auburn remained in cruise control. The home squad pieced together another one-sided 11-2 run to open the second half and put the finishing touches on the victory.
Porter spoke after the game about the importance of getting several Auburn players involved. Ten Lady Tigers ended the night with at least two points, which is something Pritchett believes could come in handy in the coming weeks.
“We’ll need those bodies when we get back into area play. This is a great span this week for us to be able to play some teams that we’ve had some success with early in the year,” Pritchett said. “Their confidence is where it needs to be going into the game. Then we can get out there and give them some good minutes, and I can say to them during practice, ‘OK, you did it in a game against somebody. It should be easy for you to duplicate it when we’re playing in an area game.’”
Porter once again led the way for Auburn, this time by scoring a game-high 14 points to go with two rebounds, six assists and six steals. Syriah Daniels and Coral Halanych each came through with nine points of their own.
For Dadeville, Janiya Wyckoff led the team with 11 points and five rebounds.
