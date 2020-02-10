The most celebrated group of girls to ever run at Auburn High added to their extensive resume on Saturday by accomplishing yet another feat never seen in school history. The Tigers captured the school’s first girls indoor track and field state trophy, finishing second in Class 7A at the AHSAA Indoor State Championships.
The team was led by a familiar group of girls, fresh off their third straight state title in cross country, and Sarah Parnell, Samantha Rogers, Harper McGowan and Olivia Tole made certain their success translated to the track by winning the state championship in the 4x800-meter relay. They finished in 9:46.1.
Rogers, an Auburn University signee, also took second in the 3,200-meter run and third in the 1,600-meter run. McGowan was fourth in both the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run while Hallie Stewart was fourth in the 3,200-meter run.
It wasn’t only Auburn High’s star-studded distance runners which found success over the weekend. Alexis Pegues took second in the long jump, Gabrielle Billingslea was fourth in the shot put, Zoe Hooks was seventh in the 60-meter hurdles, and Shanna Esters took fifth in the high jump and seventh in the triple jump.
The Auburn High boys team took seventh overall. Quay Ross was the team’s top finisher with a third-place showing in the high jump.
Brad Harper took fifth in the high jump while Tray Reynolds was fifth in the triple jump. Reynolds and Aaron Diggs went 6th and 7th in the 60-meter hurdles.
The Auburn High 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay teams each captured sixth while Aubrey Lake was eight in the 800-meter run.
Opelika boys take second
The Opelika boys also came home with some team hardware on Saturday as they finished second in Class 6A.
Jaylen Stinson turned in the performance of the day with a 6.93 in the 60-meter dash to capture an individual state championship. The Opelika 4x200-meter relay of Jarrell Stinson, Omar Holloway, Dalen Torbert and Jaylen Stinson also earned a state championship.
“Winning the 60-meter dash title means a lot to me, just because I’ve been dealing with nagging injuries this entire indoor season,” Jaylen Stinson said. “So for me to be be to push through it and win a state for my team my seanior year means the world to me.”
Other top finishers for the Bulldogs included Eric Watts taking second in the long jump, second in the high jump and third in the 60-meter hurdles, LeDamian Rowell finishing second in the triple jump, third in the long jump and fourth in the high jump, Torbert taking third in the 400-meter dash, and Justin Shorter earning sixth in the 60-meter hurdles. The 4x400-meter relay team also took third.
The Opelika girls took eighth overall and were led by Priscilla Perry’s fourth-place performance in the shot put, and Breckin Gould taking fifth in the 3,200-meter run and sixth in the 1,600-meter run.
Other top marks were Sequoia Williams taking sixth in the triple jump and Ansley Jackson finishing seventh in both the triple jump and high jump.
Central-Phenix City boys earn third
Malik Johnson’s 6-foot-8 high jump to win a state championship was a highlight on Central’s run to a third-place finish in Class 7A. The Red Devil 4x400-meter relay team also captured a state championship.
Other top finishers were the second-place 4x200-meter relay, Antonio Crisco taking second in the 400-meter dash, Quandaveus Gilliam earning third in the 800-meter run and fifth in the 400-meter run, and Sean Dorrill taking sixth in the 3,200-meter run and eighth in the 1,600-meter run.
The Central girls were led by Tanryn Thorn taking fourth in the 100-meter dash and also saw the 4x400-meter relay team take second and the 4x200-meter relay team take third.
Beauregard’s Weatherly wins triple jump
The Hornets also came home with an individual state title as Brandon Weatherly won the triple jump with a 42-foot-1.5 jump. Weatherly also took third in the high jump and fourth in the long jump.
Beauregard took sixth as a team in Class 4A-5A and also saw top finishes from Keyshawn Tolefree taking second in the long jump and Braxton Hughes taking eighth in the pole vault.
The Beauregard girls took eighth as a team and were led by Molly Conway taking third in the 1,600-meter run and fourth in the 3,200-meter run.
Smiths Station’s Taylor wins 800
Smiths Station’s Savian Taylor won the 800-meter run in Class 7A with a 1:54.46 and also took fifth in the 1,600-meter run.
As a team, Smiths Station was 11th with the other top marks coming from Christian Williams taking sixth in the shot put, the 4x400-meter relay team taking seventh, and the 4x800-meter relay team taking eighth.
The top individual finish from the Smiths Station girls was Namya Johnson taking 14th in the 400-meter dash.
Chislom leads Dadeville effort
Jamauri Chislom finishing second in the shot put was the highlight of the day for the Dadeville boys, who finished 11th in Class 1A-3A.
Jamarion Wilkerson also earned sixth in the triple jump while Christian Nelson was seventh in the 60-meter dash and the 4x400-meter relay team was sixth.
For the Dadeville girls, Skye Foster was eighth in both the long jump and triple jump.
Baynes highlights Tallassee’s day
Chloe Baynes was the top performer from Tallassee with a second-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles and a third-place showing in the triple jump. The Tallassee girls earned 13th as a team in Class 4A-5A.
Micheal Moore was the top finisher for the Tallassee boys, taking 16th in the 60-meter hurdles.
Knight places for Reeltown
Zantijuan Wright earned all of Reeltown’s team points at state by taking fifth in the 60-meter hurdles. He earned Reeltown 22nd as a team.
The Rebels did not have a girls participant.
