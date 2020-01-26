After three highly-successful seasons as Auburn High’s girls golf coach, Adam Byrd has received national recognition for his work.
Byrd has been named the National Federation of State High School Association’s 2018-2019 Girls Golf Coach of the Year. Byrd receives the award after three years as the Lady Tigers’ head coach and two team state championships.
“Like I’ve been saying all year, great players make great coaches. It’s a wonderful honor and a wonderful thing,” Byrd said. “I give glory to God, but it also goes to the players, the parents and the athletic staff. It’s really the effort on their part. It can’t go without saying. Without them, none of it would be possible.
“It is a great honor to be able to get that award, and I’m very happy about it.”
Byrd received the award after a special 2019 season for Auburn. The Lady Tigers entered the spring with a target on their backs after winning the state championship in 2018, but it didn’t deter them from seeking another title.
The team made it happen in May when senior Elizabeth Preus sank her final putt to secure Auburn’s third state title in program history by beating Enterprise by 15 strokes. Preus also clinched an individual state title with her 6-over-150 showing in the tournament.
“They put in so much hard work that it’s not that I’m taken aback or really surprised by it. Hard work pays off,” Byrd said. “When you’re in a program like that and you’ve got so much support and such awesome parents and players who work so hard at it, it’s not necessarily expected but when it does happen you can look back and be happy and proud of all the hard work that they put into it. They’ve gotten what they deserved.”
Byrd praised the staff at Auburn High for their help, and they made sure to make Byrd receiving the award a special memory. Byrd knew he had been nominated but didn’t know he had been chosen until his fellow teachers surprised him with confetti and news that he was the winner.
Congratulations to AHS's Adam Byrd has been named the 2018/2019 Girls Golf Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations!! His fellow teachers surprised him with a celebration this morning! So proud!! pic.twitter.com/R0eGVuMOrA— Auburn High School (@AHSAuburnTigers) January 21, 2020
Byrd said that surprise celebration spoke to the connection he has with his co-workers at the high school.
“It was awesome and it was great, but when they brought me around the corner I had no idea. I wasn’t even expecting it,” Byrd said. “What really means a lot is the people I work with. Them just doing that and caring enough to do that for me means a lot as far as the strong relationships and bonds that you do have at work. They make it worth it just to come to work, to teach students and to coach.”
Byrd enjoyed receiving the accolade, but his main focus is on Auburn’s upcoming season. The Lady Tigers are seeking their third-straight state title and hope to remain as one of Class 7A’s teams to beat with the help of players such as junior Morgan Jones, who is committed to Auburn University.
Byrd’s work last year earned him a national award. Now, he’s looking to keep it going and hopefully extend Auburn’s recent run of success.
“A three-peat would be awesome. It’s definitely a possibility. It’s tough to do because of course you lose players, but we have some awesome players still around,” Byrd said. “They see the success that we’ve had, and they want to be a part of that legacy. I’m super excited to see how a lot of these younger players are going to grow and get better, too.
“It’s going to be really neat watching all these players and parents come together to try and keep this program great.”
