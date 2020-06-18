As a rising sophomore at Auburn High, outfielder Cade Belyeu has plenty of big moments still to come in his high school career. That being said, his skills have already earned him some serious attention from the next level.
Belyeu has not played a varsity game yet for the Tigers, but that hasn’t stopped college coaches from calling. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has received scholarship offers from Auburn and Georgia State as well as interest from other schools, including Alabama.
For Belyeu, the amount of recruiting attention he’s gotten lately has been nerve-wracking at times yet worthwhile all the same.
“It has truly been a blessing to have begun receiving recruiting attention. I have dreamed of playing college baseball since I was a little kid, so this is definitely a dream come true,” Belyeu said. “To have received an offer from Auburn, right here in my town — how much better can it be than that?”
Belyeu is well on his way to receiving more offers, but the Auburn one was undoubtedly special. He said Plainsman Park is about five minutes from his home, and throughout his childhood he spent time at games and camps there and looked up to the various Tigers players.
The fact the Tigers have shown interest in the hometown kid makes their offer one of the early highlights in a recruitment that is only heating up from here.
“The coaching staff is one of the best in the country,” Belyeu said about Auburn. “The baseball program has top-notch facilities, and the campus feels like home.”
For Auburn High coach Matt Cimo, it’s no secret why Belyeu is already becoming a hot commodity in the recruiting world. Cimo pointed out that Belyeu has good size and speed for his position, and the veteran coach predicted he has a promising future as a center fielder.
Cimo also explained Belyeu comes from a good family, which includes his father, Roger, who played baseball at Opelika and his uncle, Randy, who played at Opelika, won two NCAA Division II championships as a player at Jacksonville State and is now Opelika’s softball coach.
“He’s a big kid. He runs well and throws well. He works hard. He’s got a great personality, and I think people are seeing that,” Cimo said. “He’s a kid who’s going to hit and hit for power … Hopefully we’ll challenge him. The competition of playing every day for us and competing with other players so he can play every day will make him a better player.”
Belyeu explained the abrupt end to the 2020 season was tough to come to terms with given the way he and Auburn’s ninth-grade team got off to such a good start. He said he will especially miss the chemistry that the team and its coaches had, and he’s hopeful his teammates join him as they take the next step.
Belyeu hasn’t let up during baseball’s hiatus, saying he’s been using his home gym frequently in order to gain muscle and increase his core strength. He said he’s also been tinkering with his swing and adjusting in order to perfect it before next season.
Belyeu has a ways to go before it’s time to choose a college, but he already has a good feel for what he is looking for in a college. He said finding a school with his intended field of study will be his top priority; additionally, he said his relationships with the coaches, staff and potential teammates as well as the team’s facilities and the school’s environment will factor into his decision.
Belyeu said his ninth-grade team at Auburn had great chemistry, and he’s eager to find something similar come 2021. While he’s focused on making plays for his travel ball team — the Georgia Jackets — this summer, he’s equally eager to put his “A” cap back on his head and help the Tigers chase another title.
“As for next spring, it cannot get here fast enough,” Belyeu said. “All of us baseball guys are ready to compete and hopefully win a state championship for Auburn next year.”
