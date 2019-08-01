Auburn High alum and current LSU kicker Avery Atkins has been awarded a scholarship, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Wednesday.
Extremely blessed and thankful!!! Geaux Tigers!!! https://t.co/m4efjBeZxY— Avery Atkins (@AveryAtkins32) July 31, 2019
Atkins was a kickoff specialist for the Tigers in 2018 and helped LSU lead the nation in touchback percentage. The preferred walk-on had 71 touchbacks on 79 kickoffs as a true freshman, leaving him with a touchback percentage of 89.87.
Atkins was a standout at kicker and safety at Auburn High. He was named to the second team All-State squad as an athlete in 2017 after being named to the second team at safety for 2016.
Atkins had several college options and narrowed his list down to Auburn, Michigan, LSU and Yale. Ultimately, the chance to go to Death Valley was too enticing to pass up.
“I honestly fell in love with everything about it,” Atkins said in January 2018. “The people were great, the campus was beautiful and the facilities were nice. Everything there just really felt like home. After I was done with it, I just knew that was where I wanted to go.”
According to Orgeron, Atkins is learning to punt and kick field goals prior to the 2019 season. He attempted neither for LSU in 2018.