Offensive lineman Chad Strickland was a standout on a resurgent Smiths Station team last football season. On Thursday, he found himself starting in his first college football game.
The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Strickland got the nod at left tackle for Eastern Illinois in its season opener against Chattanooga. The road game was a tough one for the Panthers, who were shut out in the second half and lost 24-10.
Strickland committed to Eastern Illinois in January after a senior season in which he had 41 pancake blocks and helped the Panthers post their first winning record since 2015.
“I really liked the team and the coaches,” Strickland said after committing. “I got to meet most of the coaching staff and a lot of the players, and they all seem like a close family. The players seem to really look after each other and help each other when they're in need. I liked that.
“It felt good going and visiting (a school) like that. Not many people are given that opportunity. I just thank God for that opportunity. He really blessed me.”
Strickland was just one of countless local products to see action in the first full week of college football. Here’s a roundup of our former Friday night stars who showed out:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU – Atkins, who was awarded a scholarship by the Tigers this summer, made good on the support Saturday. Atkins was money on the Tigers’ kickoffs, going 8-for-8 on touchbacks in LSU’s 55-3 victory.
Cally Chizik, Furman – Like Strickland, Chizik also saw action in his first-ever college game. Chizik recorded three tackles in the Paladins’ 46-13 win over Charleston Southern.
Tre’Shun Floyd, Samford – Floyd had three total tackles with one tackle for loss in the Bulldogs’ 59-58 double-overtime loss to Tennessee Tech.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Alabama – Benton had one tackle in Alabama’s 42-3 win over Duke.
Jamal Couch, East Tennessee State – Couch had one reception for 11 yards in a 42-7 loss to Appalachian State.
Karon Delince, East Tennessee State – Delince had five total tackles in a 42-7 loss to Appalachian State.
Darius King, Alabama State – King had two solo tackles in the Hornets’ 24-19 loss to UAB.
Justyn Ross, Clemson – Ross had 3 receptions for 13 yards in the Tigers’ 52-14 victory over Georgia Tech.
Traveon Samuel, Memphis – Samuel had one carry for four yards in the Tigers’ 15-10 win over Ole Miss.
Dadeville
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama – Jennings had six tackles – two of which were solos – in Alabama’s 42-3 win over Duke.
LaFayette
JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn – Whitlow was the Tigers’ top ball carrier in the team’s 27-21 win over Auburn, taking 24 carries for 110 yards.
Lanett
Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State – Bridges had seven total tackles in the Gamecocks’ 35-14 loss to Southeastern Louisiana.
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama – Howell had two carries for one yard and also had a tackle in the Lions’ 26-17 win over Western Illinois.
Travon Mathis, Troy – Mathis had four tackles and one sack in the Trojans’ 42-14 win over Campbell.
Opelika
Jake Bentley, South Carolina – Bentley was 16-of-30 for 142 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Gamecocks’ 24-20 loss to North Carolina.
Will Boler III, UAB – Boler had four tackles in the Blazers’ 24-19 win over Alabama State.
Zo Bridges, Troy – Bridges had one tackle in the Trojans’ 42-14 win over Campbell.
Rakavius Chambers, Duke – Chambers started at right guard in the Blue Devils’ 42-3 loss to Alabama.
Kyle Fourtenbary, Western Kentucky – Fourtenbary had one reception for four yards in the Hilltoppers’ 24-19 loss to Central Arkansas.
Roy Yancey, South Alabama – Yancey had eight tackles in a 35-21 loss to Nebraska.
Zack Yancey, East Tennessee State – Yancey had two tackles in a 42-7 loss to Appalachian State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.