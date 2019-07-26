When asked about the challenge of playing football in Alabama’s Region 2-7A, Smiths Station head coach Mike Glisson made his point with a story.
Glisson recalled a recent conversation with a fan, who asked about this year’s Panthers team. Glisson told the person Smiths Station was bigger, stronger, faster and more athletic than last year’s squad, which just missed out on the playoffs.
The Smiths Station fan was ecstatic, but Glisson urged being cautious. After all, being better doesn’t guarantee anything in a region that’s as tough as they come in the state’s highest classification.
“This region — there's none any better,” Glisson said at the Fox Sports High School Football Media Days. “It's a tough region, but it's good football. I don't think there's anybody in our region that would tell you it's not as tough of a region or as good of football as there is in high school football.”
‘That’s just not typical’
Glisson wasn’t alone in supporting the idea that Region 2-7A is as tough as there is in the state. The region’s other two local coaches — Auburn High’s Adam Winegarden and Central-Phenix City’s Jamey DuBose — supported Glisson’s argument as the various teams stand about a month away from the start of a new season.
“I just think the league itself — like (Glisson) says — it's the SEC of Alabama. I think it's one of the top leagues in the Southeast,” Winegarden said. “There's not a week where you're going to look at your schedule and think there's just a W sitting there. It's a challenging league with a lot of good coaches and a lot of good players.
“Every Friday night, there's going to be a Division I athlete on the field and somebody who's committed to a Power 5 school. That's just not typical across the country.”
That competition is a tough challenge for players like Auburn High offensive lineman Kevon Carr. The importance of winning the battle up front is crucial for the Tigers against the likes of Central and Smiths Station, but the talent Carr faces is nothing but a motivator.
“In our division, I feel like if you don't work for it you're not going to be ready for it,” Carr said. “If you're going to be an Auburn Tiger, you're not going to cheat reps or slack. I feel like I'm very prepared and everybody we have this year is very prepared … Just watch out for us. That's all I can say.”
Making the case
Winegarden said the competition helps his team and other region squads come playoff time, and last year’s results certainly support that claim.
Three Region 2-7A teams reached the second round, leading to a matchup between region champ Central and No. 4 seed Lee-Montgomery in the semifinals. Despite the apparent mismatch, the Generals had the Red Devils on the ropes until a touchdown in the final 30 seconds propelled the Red Devils to the state title game.
Central went on to win the state championship, marking the first title by any of the region’s current members since Prattville’s in 2011.
Central head coach Jamey DuBose acknowledged Region 3-7A — which houses the likes of Thompson and Hoover — has a case for the toughest region. The numbers, however, show both are as good as it gets in Alabama.
Judging off last season alone, Region 2-7A teams had an overall record of 50-30, with five of the seven teams finishing the year above the .500 mark. The region produced two double-digit win teams and two state semifinal teams and ended the year with a non-conference record of 28-7 — a .800 winning percentage.
Region 3-7A, meanwhile, ended 2018 with an overall record of 52-38, with five of its eight teams finishing above .500. The region also produced two state semifinalists — Thompson beat Hoover to reach the state title game — and ended the year with a non-conference record of 21-8.
The argument can change in any given year given player and coach turnover. That being said, DuBose believes his players will be battle tested come the postseason thanks to their tough region slate.
“We play a very physical style of football in the South and in this region,” DuBose said. “What we have to go through in the South — and these guys can tell you — week in and week out from the size and speed of the game is a whole different world in our league. It's a good league.
“There's some very good coaches, and I would totally agree with coach Winegarden and the remainder of the coaches. It could be a mini-SEC West.”