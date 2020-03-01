Beauregard baseball brought joy during a dark time

When former Beauregard baseball coach Evan Braun thinks back to March 3, 2019, the memory in his mind is one of watching and waiting.
A native of Leroy, Braun had experienced tornado watches and warnings throughout his life, but it quickly became clear that, as bits and pieces of information came, this was different.
Braun was one of many close to the Beauregard community who soon learned that 23 people were killed in the storm, while many others were hurt or displaced from their homes.
Before long, Braun and his assistant coaches began messaging players in a group chat in what amounted to a welfare check. Soon thereafter, they learned one of their own was among those directly affected.
What followed for Braun and his players in the days and weeks after the storm was a baseball season the team members and the reeling community around it would not soon forget.
Behind the strength of a team bonded by tragedy and the motivation of helping a teammate heal, the Hornets rallied from a 3-7 start to the 2019 campaign and captured the Area 4-5A championship, their first since 2013.
“I just think of a brotherhood,” Braun said. “I really saw compassion, empathy and this willingness to want and try to bring back some normalcy, to try and help rebuild anything they could rebuild. I saw what I would consider family and wanting to help a family member who's going through a tough time.
"They were just wanting to be put in the game anyway they could to help.”
Playing for a cause
Trey Watson, then a junior, said he was in a state of shock when the tornado ripped through his hometown. Truth be told, Watson said he’s still in shock talking about it today.
Watson remembers a mad scramble among family members and friends once the tornado passed through, which included checking with the team in their “B.G. Family” group message.
Once the dust had literally settled among the damaged community, Watson and teammates learned senior catcher Payton Whatley’s family was among those devastated by the storm. Whatley lost his grandmother, Vicki Braswell, in the tornado as well as his home.
Then-junior Zeb Baird said once roads were cleared, the team members checked in on their friend — who they know as “Pee Wee” — and did their best to help the Whatley family recover all they could among the debris.
While the Hornets baseball team worked diligently in the days after the storm to help Beauregard rebuild, other local teams — even bitter rivals — chipped in as well.
Former Beauregard coach AJ Kehoe — now at Central-Phenix City — brought his team up to help clear debris, as did Charles Henderson coach Matt Whitton.
Saraland’s Brett Boutwell delivered trailers full of supplies for those affected, Tuscaloosa County’s Nick Richardson — the former Opelika coach — came up with his team and helped move furniture and supplies for the Whatleys, and Mobile Christian’s Ronnie Cottrell raised more than $1,000 for the family.
Once Beauregard returned to play, several teams — including Benjamin Russell, Holtville and Reeltown — gave donations to the team for the Whatley family. A GoFundMe was started by Braun for the Whatleys and shared numerous times on social media, ultimately raising $11,464 per the site.
Even Valley, which bears a rivalry with Beauregard that Baird compared to the Auburn vs. Alabama series, partnered with Opelika’s team to donate the money made from their March 7 game to the Lee County United Way to help the community heal.
“It just showed that when it comes down to it that people can put others well-being before a sport and they can put the rivalries aside,” Baird said. “It ain't just a game. There’s more than that.”
Bigger than baseball
Braun and his coaches were torn about when to return to play before choosing that Benjamin Russell game on March 7, which was a tough 14-run loss for the Hornets. The shellshocked baseball team lost five of its first six games after the tornado as they did their best to focus on the task at hand.
“Really, we all felt like we got hit,” Baird said. “When a teammate is hurt, we're all hurt. We really just wanted to make sure he was better. Going back to baseball, it just gave us something more to play for. It was something bigger than baseball, really.”
As hard as it was to keep their minds on a game, the Hornets finally found a groove on March 19 once they took a doubleheader from Dadeville. From there, the winning hardly stopped.
After consecutive losses to Russell County dropped their record to 7-9, Baird delivered the go-ahead home run late in a win over area foe Brewbaker Tech before Collin Harris hit a walk-off three-run home run against the same team the next day. The dramatic wins put Beauregard in the driver’s seat in the area, meaning an April 11 game against Valley could lock up the region.
Playing in front of a home crowd packed with classmates and community members, the Hornets battled with the Rams back and forth in a pitcher’s duel between Beauregard’s Cason Blackmon and Valley’s Cody Lumpkin. With the score tied 0-0, senior Peyton Porterfield pushed the Hornets ahead in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-out double that scored pinch runner Gavin Prickett.
One inning later, the final out was recorded and an emotional celebration for the Hornets began.
“(I remember) just the excitement after we won that game. I don't think I've ever been happier,” Baird said. “As soon as it happened, I just went and hugged Pee Wee for about a good 25 minutes — that's what it felt like. It was like saying, ‘We did it. This was for her.’
Then and now
Although Beauregard’s 2019 season — which ended in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs — felt like yesterday to many team members, nearly a year has passed since Blackmon blanked the Rams to seal an improbable area title.
In that time, so much has changed.
In addition to the team graduating its four seniors — including Whatley — Braun resigned to move closer to home and become an assistant coach at Saraland. Former Headland coach Seth Nolen took Braun’s place, and the Hornets are already back playing baseball in search of another strong season.
Even though the Hornets’ players have already turned the page to a new season, few around the program will forget about how special 2019 proved to be.
“(The team) brought everybody back together. Everybody was pulling for each other, and the crowds were probably as good as we've ever had,” then-Beauregard High principal Richard Brown Sr. said. “I don't think anybody expected us to win the area. The hard work and dedication from those young men and the support they'd gotten through the community really helped them and carried them on strong. They did a good job.”
“We say that it's a game, and at the end of the day we're people that play a game to represent our community,” Watson said. “It's kind of the way they put their best foot forward and tried to help our community that had suffered a huge loss. I'm really thankful for that and just glad we still got to play the game.”
As much as plays from the season and celebrations after victories flood Braun’s mind today, one of his immediate memories from last spring centered on what happened March 4.
On the morning after the tornado devastated Beaugard, the high school’s coaches met at the school at 7 a.m., where they were greeted by the majority of the baseball team as well as numerous other Beauregard students. They were all there hoping to help out with the rescue and recovery work, all the while knowing what lie ahead would be jarring and incredibly traumatic.
The kids were sent home because there were still people missing, but their determination in doing their part stuck with Braun. The Beauregard baseball team may have brought much-needed jubilation to a town scarred by an incredible tragedy, but for Braun, his players’ legacies go beyond what they did with a ball and a bat.
Most meaningful
“In 20 years, not many people will remember the win-loss record from the 2019 baseball team, but the kids will remember how they persevered and overcame obstacles. That kind of message is something that everybody takes with them forever,” Braun said. “As proud as I was of the team, it was seeing them act like grown-ups and really help their community and help their friends and families get through a really bad time.
"That's the proudest part of that to me as a coach.”
