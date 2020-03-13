BEULAH — Sounds rang out at Beulah High School on Friday which won’t be heard again for at least a few weeks.
The ring of an aluminum bat making contact with the ball, the smack of the ball finding a glove and the cheer of a home crowd rooting on its team all will be missing from ballfields across the state beginning next week and lasting until at least April 5.
For the Bobcats, that is what made Friday night’s victories for both the softball and baseball teams all the sweeter. Beulah baseball (2-6) picked up a 13-6 victory over Woodland while softball blanked Russell County with a 6-0 shutout against the larger school.
“As a team, we are getting better and we are progressing,” Beulah baseball coach Michael Courson said.
The baseball teams began play first, but it was Woodland who got off to a hot start. A wild pitch and early control issues for Beulah starting pitcher JD Toungett allowed Woodland to take a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
On the other side of the complex, Beulah softball (6-4) had no such first-inning woes. After Katie Morris struck out the side in the top of the first, the Beulah offense exploded for four runs in the bottom of the frame.
The Bobcats got their running game involved with Madison Bryant, Savanna Clements and Brandy Phillips each singling and stealing a base before eventually scoring. Camryn Harris walked and also stole a base before scoring the Bobcats’ fourth run of the game.
“We do have a lot of speed on the bases, and we have it spread throughout the lineup,” Beulah softball coach Stan Pepper said. “We feel like if we can get a run in the first inning, we are going to have a good chance to win the ballgame.”
With the bats working early on the softball diamond, that magic seemed to quickly move to the baseball field. Jaden Buffington got the Bobcats on the board in the bottom of the second with a one-out double before coming around to score on a groundout.
The third inning gave the Beulah baseball squad the boost it needed as the Bobcats match their softball classmates with four runs to seize control of the game.
“We got down 2-0 in the first, but we battled back,” Courson said. “I’m proud of them for that.”
After a single and two errors, the game was tied at 2-2 with a fielder’s choice which left runners on second and third with two outs and Buffington coming to the plate. Buffington promptly stroked a stand-up double to the right-field fence.
After being able to jog into second on his two-run hit, Buffington’s wheels were put to the test a moment later with Austin Billingsley poking a hit into shallow left field. Buffington passed the test with a slide into home, which kicked up plenty of the dust and garnered plenty of cheers from the home dugout.
Thanks to Buffington’s hustle, Beulah took a 5-2 lead into the fourth inning.
While the boys’ were making their comeback across the way, Morris and softball team were ensuring that Russell County didn’t have the same chance. Morris finished the complete-game shutout with just three hits and one walk while striking out 15.
The most alarming thing about the way Morris pitched was that even with the gaudy stat line, her coach knows she can be even better.
“We were off today,” Pepper said. “A lot of things going on in the world and rumors here, rumors there and then we finally got confirmation. It’s been a weird day today. It’s Friday the 13th, and it’s been like that all day. The girls were not really ready and had their minds somewhere else.”
Bryant led the softball team’s offense attack with a 3-for-4 day and three runs scored. Clements was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and a run. Phillips and Harris had the other Beulah hits.
“We’ve got some good talent, good young girls who are talented and have been playing the game awhile,” Pepper said. “They understand what they have to do.”
After the big inning to take the lead, the Beulah baseball team continued to pile on with runs in the fourth and sixth sandwiching a big six-run inning in the fifth.
Toungett finished the day with 4 1/3 innings pitched, seven strikeouts and two earned runs on two hits. Colby Richey closed out the win with 2 2/3 innings pitched, one earned run on four hits and five strikeouts.
“JD is a fine pitcher, and he comes out here and throws hard,” Courson said.
Buffington finished 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of doubles, four runs scored and two RBIs. Billingsley was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Kaleb Abney added two hits while Andruw Coxwell, Billy Wayne Sykes and Richey each had one.
Now with the uncertainty of suspended play lying ahead, both Beulah coaches say they are confident their players realize the importance of putting in the individual work over the break so when they are allowed to take the field again they don’t miss a beat.
“It is what it is,” Pepper said. “The Good Lord is going to take care of the future, and we just have to pray that everything gets settled sooner rather than later.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.