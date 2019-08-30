The Rebels extended their 15-game overall win streak and 26-game home winning streak on Friday with a 35-28 win over Tuscaloosa Academy.
The game which Chambers Academy coach Jason Allen referred to as the best one in the state this weekend, was a clash of styles with Chambers Academy rushing for over 450 yards while Tuscaloosa leaned on the passing attack.
Tuscaloosa took a 28-21 lead into the fourth quarter, but in the fourth Chambers had them worn down. Allen credited the team’s offensive line with that. The line is led by Conner Gregory, Jacob Oliver, Gabe Brooks, Jake Waldrop, Dean Sheffield and Luke Keel.
“We saddled up and we rode them,” Allen said of the offensive line. “The strength of our team is the offensive line.”
After the Rebels tied the game, Caydon Smoot recovered a fumble to set up Braxton Allen’s game-winning touchdown run with seven minutes left.
Braxton Allen had 27 carries for 225 yards and a touchdown. Payton Allen had 23 carries for 200 yards and two touchdowns.
The Rebels will look to move to 3-0 next Friday when they host Abbeville Christian.
Pike Road 48, Loachapoka 7
The Loachapoka Indians had a day to forget in their home opener against Pike Road on Friday.
The Indians (0-2) had little answer for the Patriots (2-0), falling behind early en route to a 48-7 defeat. Loachapoka’s lone touchdown came with two minutes and 43 seconds to go before the fourth quarter.
“This is a 1A school, so everyone plays every position,” Loachapoka head coach LC Cole said. “We even had seventh graders playing tonight, which is very rare. Though we are not perfect, I am really proud of the boys tonight.”
Loachapoka looks to break into the win column with the start of region play next week. The Indians hit the road to play Billingsley.
Springwood 35, Cornerstone Christian 20
Springwood Catholic running back O.J. Tolbert ran wild for the second-straight week to begin the season. Springwood used it strong run game to beat Cornerstone Christian 35-20 on Friday night.
The junior running back carried the ball 17 times and averaged over 10 yards a carry — finishing with 176 yards and a touchdown.
Senior quarterback Jordan Plank added to the rushing attack with 83 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Kannon Key had four carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Springwood will attempt to keep the momentum building next Friday when they travel to Lowndes Academy.
Beulah 56, Ellwood Christian 0
The Beulah Bobcats wasted little time in taking care of Ellwood Christian on Friday night.
Beulah rode a 28-point first quarter en route to a 56-0 blowout victory. The win was highlighted by a strong showing by Sondrekius Cooper, who had three carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bobcats had plenty of players on offense who stood tall in the victory. Fellow running back Chris Person had three carries for 22 yards and three scores on the night. Quarterback Kaleb Abney came through with big play after big play as well, going 4-of-7 for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Sherman Smith had four tackles and an interception in the win.
Beulah looks to reach 3-0 when the Bobcats travel to Montgomery Academy on Friday.
