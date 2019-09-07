The No. 5 team in Class 1A had all it could handle on Friday against Wadley, but Lanett was able to escape Wadley with a 14-13 win and a 1-0 mark in region play.
The game was tied at 7-7 at halftime with the Panthers scoring on a 20-yard touchdown run by Tray Abner.
Lanett took the lead in the third quarter with Kristian Story finding Larontavious Hurst on a jail-break screen for a 65-yard score.
Wadley came back with a touchdown with under two minutes to play, but went for the win with a two-point try. Lanett stopped the attempt and one last drive for Wadley ran out of time.
Lanett will be back home next week and host Autaugaville on Friday.
Chambers Academy 45, Abbeville Christian 20
The Chambers Academy rushing attack was on display in a 45-20 win at Abbeville Christian on Friday.
The Rebels piled up 388 rushing yards, led by their quarterback Payton Allen with 25 carries for 227 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Allen also threw for a touchdown.
Braxton Allen added 85 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown along with a 21-yard touchdown catch.
The Rebels will host Cornerstone Christian next Friday.
Lowndes Academy 31, Springwood 17
The Springwood Wildcats couldn’t maintain an early lead Friday and left Lowndes Academy with a 31-17 loss.
Springwood’s Jordan Plank had 73 yards rushing and a touchdown.
“For the most part, I thought we played well on defense and special teams,” Springwood coach John Gartman said. “Offensively, we made some plays late in the first half but couldn’t sustain anything in the second half. The players played hard. I just didn’t put them in position to win.”
Springwood will travel to Edgewood Academy next Friday.
Montgomery Academy 46, Beulah 18
Sondrekius Cooper, Chris Person and Donquavious Moreland all scored touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough for Beulah in a 46-18 loss to Montgomery Academy on Friday in Montgomery.
Montgomery Academy led 32-6 at the half and cruised to the win in the game that opened Class 3A-Region 3 play for both teams.
Beulah fell to 2-1 on the season. The Bobcats will play at Prattville Christian next week.
Ezekiel Academy 42, Oaks School 8
Oaks School’s eight-man football team came up short in its game against Ezekiel Academy, falling 42-8.
Jaxxon Scott was 6-of-9 passing for 119 yards with two interceptions. Lane Starling went 2-of-3 passing with 76 yards, and Ryan Decker got in on the action with two completions for 44 yards.
Scott also had 21 carries for 109 yards.
Defensively, Josiah Frick and Daniel Adams had five tackles each. Decker contributed eight tasckles, one forced fumble and one interception.
Oaks School (1-3) will play Victory in Loganville on Thursday.
Notasulga 36, Autaugaville 0
Notasulga running back Dee Brown paced the Blue Devils in their 36-0 victory over Autaugaville on Friday.
Brown went for 163 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Blue Devils blew by the Eagles to open region play. Blue Devils quarterback Walter Tatum threw for a touchdown and ran for another.
Defensively, the Blue Devils gave up only 89 yards of offense.
The Blue Devils return to non-region play next week at Spring Garden.
Other local scores
Southside-Selma 22, Dadeville 21
Glenwood 41, Deerfield-Windsor (Ga.) 7
Reeltown 63, Fayetteville 14
Billingsley 35, Loachapoka 18
