For the first time this season, Central Red Devil girls (17-6) find themselves among the top-10 teams in Class 7A, checking in at No. 10 in the ASWA poll and knocking rival Auburn High (18-8) in the ‘others nominated’ category.
Like their cross-town foes, the Opelika girls (22-6) also dropped in this week’s poll and check in at No. 7 in 6A. In 2A, Reeltown’s girls (12-4) jumped into the ‘others nominated’ category. Loachapoka’s girls (21-7) held steady at No. 5 in 1A.
In the AISA girls’ poll, Lee-Scott (19-2) stayed at No. 2, Glenwood (14-7) held at No. 3, and Springwood (14-6) maintained their No. 8 position. Chambers Academy (12-5) appeared in the ‘others nominated’ category.
In the boys’ poll, Class 2A continues to belong to LaFayette (24-0) as they remain No. 1. In Class 5A, Tallassee (23-4) held at No. 8. Lanett (15-9) maintained its No. 6 ranking in Class 1A.
In the AISA boys’ rankings, Lee-Scott (17-4) stayed at No. 5, Glenwood (19-8) dropped from No. 4 to No. 6, and Chambers Academy (15-3) held at No. 7.
