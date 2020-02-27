When the Central-Phenix City girls beat Auburn High in the Southeast Regional final last week, Central senior guard Eryn Johnson said she got so excited she nearly did a cartwheel on the court. If the Lady Red Devils are able to add another win this morning, Johnson may have to break out a whole floor routine.
Central (21-7) has a tough task ahead when it takes on Hoover (30-2) at 9 a.m. in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. The Lady Red Devils will be facing a Lady Buccaneers team that is the defending Class 7A state champions and has won five state titles in the past 10 years.
“It’s been very exciting,” Johnson said about the lead-up to the Hoover game. “There’s been mixed emotions. We’re very excited. We’re working really hard. The energy is very high because we know we’re coming in to compete.”
Central’s state semifinal berth is the team’s first since 2017 as the program continues to search for its first-ever championship game trip. Head coach Carolyn Wright attributes the success to the buy-in of the team’s eight seniors, who have witnessed their hard work and experience pay off throughout the winter.
Central had been stuck playing second fiddle to area foe Auburn the past two seasons, but players such as Johnson, Sierra Roberts, Jasmyn Burts and Nya Upshaw made sure the Lady Red Devils stole the show this time around.
Wright, who is in her 28th season at Central, determined that this year’s team had to play with pace and emphasize forcing turnovers from the other team, getting rebounds and keeping the point totals low. The Lady Red Devils let their five on the floor make plays when the opportunity presented itself, and the results were hard to ignore.
The Lady Red Devils never lost back-to-back games this season and took it to Auburn and fellow area opponent Smiths Station by winning all four area games in the regular season. Come the postseason, Central beat Auburn in the area tournament title game then turned around and beat the Lady Tigers again in the state quarterfinals.
Upshaw lauded Wright’s efforts and constant leadership as being crucial in the team’s run. For Johnson, the fact many of Central’s players have been together for so long can’t be overstated, either.
“It helps a lot. We all know what’s our best position. For instance, if we have a shooter, we know Alleya King is a shooter, so we’re passing her the ball in tight situations,” Johnson said. “It’s great for us because it’s just like AAU: the teams that stay together are getting stronger. It’s easier for us to play together because we know who’s good on defense, who’s not as good on defense, the offense and what to get in at the right time.”
Central turned heads as the team established itself as one of Class 7A’s best. If the Lady Red Devils really want to make some noise, however, now is the perfect time.
Central takes on a Hoover squad that has been the class of 7A for nearly a decade and boasts a team with five players that are at least 6-feet tall, three of whom are freshmen. The Lady Buccaneers have won 25 of their last 26 games this season and enter the game having beaten their first two state tournament opponents by 46 and 38 points, respectively.
Outside the size difference — Central’s three tallest players are all 5-foot-10 — Wright believes her team has a lot in common with the Hoover team they’ll be facing in Legacy Arena.
“They play the same style we play,” Wright said. “They really get after you with the full-court press. They’re physical. They don’t let up and play the whole four quarters. I think we’re two teams that play similar basketball.”
Upshaw stressed boxing out Hoover’s players and blocking their shooters, and as one of Central’s forwards that will be her main objectives. Johnson stressed that the height difference doesn’t mean all that much, explaining as long as the Lady Red Devils don’t let the Lady Buccaneers get inside the paint they are talented enough to keep up.
Johnson laughed when asked about the end of the Auburn game and said she started jumping up and down as soon as the final seconds clicked off the clock. She’s hoping to have plenty of reason to celebrate today, all the while knowing a win over Hoover doesn’t mean Central’s work is done just yet.
“If we beat Hoover, I won’t be able to stop. I’ll be so excited. Then again, I’ll have to think that we still have another round to go,” Johnson said. “I’ll be excited and I’ll be happy, but I still have to keep in mind that we have a whole ‘nother round to go for Saturday. I’ll be excited, but right after that game I’ll have to be right back in the gym on Friday to get ready for Saturday.”
