Central-Phenix City's Sierra Roberts (10) looks to dribble past Hoover's Madison Adamson (23) during the Central-Phenix City vs Hoover AHSAA Class 7A girls State Semifinals at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Thursday.
BIRMINGHAM – The Central-Phenix City girls traded blow after blow with No. 1-ranked Hoover in the Class 7A state semifinals on Thursday. Although the Lady Red Devils proved they weren’t afraid to battle the state’s best, they ultimately couldn’t finish when the game was up for grabs.
Central (21-8) trailed by one at halftime, but a poor-shooting performance in the third quarter opened the door for Hoover to take over on its way to a 58-42 victory. The game’s defining eight minutes of action put a sour note on a good showing by the Lady Red Devils, which led for most of the opening quarter and battled back from a second-quarter Hoover run to keep the contest close.
Hoover (31-2) advances to play either Spain Park or McGill-Toolen in the state championship game on Saturday.
"(Hoover) made an adjustment and were playing really good defense, and then we got erratic on our offense instead of taking our time, opening up the floor and not rushing it. I think that was one of our biggest problems," Central coach Carolyn Wright said. "I'm really proud and excited to have been in the Final Four. This group of young ladies has worked hard all season long. They have put everything they have on the floor game by game by game.
"I'm really, really excited for them and the hard work they've put in for the season."
The Lady Red Devils were very much still in the game to start the second half, but their offensive struggles coupled by a strong showing by Hoover proved to be too much.
After Sierra Roberts’ free throws put Central back in the lead in the opening minute of the third quarter, Hoover promptly fired off seven unanswered points that were only interrupted by two more free throws by Roberts. Sixteen seconds later, Hoover’s Jada Knight nailed a 3-pointer to leave Central trailing by seven with 4:24 to go in the quarter.
Central struggled mightily shooting from the field in the eight minutes after halftime. The Lady Red Devils opened the third by going 0-for-4 from the field, and by the quarter’s end layups by Eryn Johnson and Johnson delivered Central’s only non-free throw points. Those struggles allowed Hoover to take a 41-33 lead into the final quarter.
Central’s third-quarter shooting percentage — a measly 22 percent — was a far cry from the first half, when the Lady Red Devils made nearly 55 percent of their shots. The Lady Red Devils responded by adding nine points in the fourth, but Hoover’s 17-point showing in the final eight minutes ensured the Lady Buccaneers were moving on.
Eryn Johnson led Central with 12 points on 6-of-14 shooting. Roberts was the team’s second-leading scorer with eight points.
For Hoover, two players — Reniya Kelly and Madison Adamson — led the way with 15 points apiece.
According to Hoover coach Krystle Johnson, the Lady Buccaneers’ early struggles stopping Central came from a lack of effort. Even with Aniya Hubbard sidelined due to injury, Hoover bounced back in the second half to put the game away.
“The talk at halftime was just that they had 24 points, and 22 of them were in the paint. It was kind of puzzling considering we were in a zone, which to us just showed a lack of effort defensively,” Krystle Johnson said. “We had to limit their points in the paint, and they only ended up with 28 — which means they only had six in the second half and we definitely stepped up defensively.”
From the jump, Central made it clear it had no qualms with taking on Class 7A’s No.1 team.
The Lady Red Devils came out shooting well in the opening half, starting the game by shooting 5-of-9 from the field and leading for the majority of the first quarter. Even after Hoover built a nine-point lead in the early minutes of the second quarter, Central responded with a scoring run that made sure the game was by no means a runaway.
Once the Lady Buccaneers fired off seven unanswered points to open the second quarter, Johnson and her teammates went to work. Johnson was the go-to player for Central on a 12-3 scoring run, as she connected on three layups while Roberts, Morgan Ficklin and Alleya King came through with layups of their own.
King’s layup was as dramatic as they come, as Central knocked the ball out of a Hoover player’s hands and a mad dash for the ball followed down the court. After one Lady Red Devil grabbed the ball and somehow avoided a pile-up of players, she passed it to King, who ran the rest of the way to the basket and scored to tie the game 24-24 with 1:18 to go before halftime.
“The confidence was high because we knew it was either win or lose. If we came in here and played hard, we're going to come home and then come back and play for a championship,” Eryn Johnson said. “We still pushed through a lot of fatigue and had to keep pushing. We had the confidence just to be on the floor and step it up a little bit. A lot of teams didn't make it here, but we were selected to make it here so we're going to work hard.”
A defensive rebound by King set Central up with a chance to take the second quarter’s last shot, but Kelly plucked the ball from Jasmyn Burts, charged toward the goal and drew a foul. Her successful second free throw allowed the Lady Buccaneers to go into the locker room with a one-point lead.
Thursday’s loss was a bitter ending to an enjoyable run by Central, which reached the state semifinals for the first time since 2017.
The loss was a hard one to swallow for Central’s eight seniors, but Wright pointed to the value of the experience for the team’s underclassmen. Wright explained she had two sophomores and one junior who played considerable minutes in Legacy Arena, and those minutes could prove invaluable this time next season.
Johnson and Roberts were Central’s two seniors who met with media after the loss and gushed about what it meant to take the Lady Red Devils back to Birmingham. Although the game’s outcome wasn’t exactly what she had in mind, Roberts remained hopeful that the trip proved to be the beginning of something even bigger for Central.
“It was a good experience. I liked the atmosphere,” Roberts said. “I hope the girls next year can make it back and hopefully go farther than we could.”
