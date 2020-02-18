Thank you for Reading.
...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA
THROUGH TONIGHT...
.SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL SLIDE OVER PORTIONS OF
CENTRAL ALABAMA AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT THAT WILL MOVE THROUGH
TONIGHT. SEVERAL LOCATIONS WITHIN THE WATCH AREA HAVE ALREADY
RECEIVED BETWEEN 1/2 AND 1 INCH OF RAIN SINCE MIDNIGHT WITH AN
ADDITIONAL 1.5 TO 2.5 INCHES EXPECTED OVER THE NEXT 18 TO 24
HOURS. LOCALLY HIGHER TOTALS WILL BE POSSIBLE ALONG AND SOUTH OF
THE I-20 CORRIDOR.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, AND WEST
CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL
ALABAMA, AUTAUGA, BIBB, CHILTON, COOSA, ELMORE, JEFFERSON,
PERRY, SHELBY, ST. CLAIR, TALLADEGA, AND WALKER. IN EAST
CENTRAL ALABAMA, CALHOUN, CHAMBERS, CLAY, CLEBURNE, LEE,
RANDOLPH, AND TALLAPOOSA. IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, FAYETTE,
GREENE, HALE, LAMAR, PICKENS, SUMTER, AND TUSCALOOSA.
* THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
* SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND STORMS MAY PRODUCE RAINFALL
TOTALS OF ONE AND ONE HALF TO TWO AND ONE HALF INCHES, WITH
LOCALLY HIGHER TOTALS IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME.
* WITH THE SATURATED SOILS ALREADY IN PLACE, EVEN AN INCH OF
RAIN MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. USE CAUTION WHILE
DRIVING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
The Central-Phenix City Lady Red Devils celebrate after defeating Auburn High in the Class 7A Regional Finals at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery on Tuesday.
MONTGOMERY – After beating Auburn High three times this season, the Central Lady Red Devils were tasked with doing it once again in order to advance to the state semifinals. Despite facing such a challenging task, the Lady Red Devils are Birmingham bound.
Central had little issue with its area foe on Tuesday, as the Lady Red Devils took the lead from Auburn three minutes into the contest and never looked back in a 72-61 victory. The win in the Class 7A Southeast Regional finals propels Central (21-7) to the state semifinals for the first time since the 2016-2017 season.
The Lady Red Devils will face Hoover at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 in the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention Complex for a spot in the state championship game.
FINAL: The Central-Phenix City girls defeat Auburn High 72-61. The Lady Red Devils are headed to the Class 7A Final Four for the first time since 2017 pic.twitter.com/jPiZxxUSzG
“We looked at what our best possibility of winning the game was, and that was getting to the basket and opening up the floor. Those were the kind of things we worked on so that we could get that done,” Central coach Carolyn Wright said. “(The difference was) the desire to win. They wanted to win it, and we had to prepare to win it.
“They just didn't let up. They went all the way to the buzzer with them. That speaks volumes for the team that they just refused to give in.”
Auburn (21-11) cut into Central’s lead repeatedly only for the Lady Red Devils to rally back and pull away. That was especially the case just before half when Central took the game over for good.
The Lady Tigers drew within four points of Central when Coral Halanych drilled a 3-pointer with 1:58 to go in the second quarter, but from that point the Lady Red Devils dominated. After Sierra Roberts and Syriah Daniels traded free throws, Eryn Johnson delivered a picture-perfect pass to Jasmyn Burts, who nailed a 3-pointer to create a 27-20 score with 40 seconds left in the half.
Central extended its lead nearly 30 seconds later when Roberts stole the ball and fired it to Johnson, who raced down the court, absorbed contact from Olivia Porter, tossed the ball up off the glass and celebrated once the shot fell through the net.
Johnson hit the ensuing free throw to close a quick 8-2 run for the Lady Red Devils and put them up 10 at the break.
As Auburn desperately searched for answers, Central kept rolling early in the third quarter. After a little more than two minutes into the second half, Roberts found Burts, who connected on another 3-pointer that gave Central a 36-23 advantage, at that point its largest of the day.
Central’s main focus against Auburn was limiting Olivia Porter, who was the only returning starter from the Lady Tigers’ Final Four team from last season. The Lady Red Devils implemented an often-aggressive box-and-1 defense on Porter, which limited her chances to shoot and put the onus on her Auburn teammates to make plays.
Unfortunately for the Lady Tigers, they were not able to make enough of them to keep up. Outside of Porter, Auburn shot 2-of-9 from the field in the first quarter to open the door for Central to take over, and in the second quarter the entire Auburn team went 4-of-16.
Central, meanwhile, hit 55 percent of its shots from the field in the second quarter to carry all the momentum into the second half.
The Lady Red Devils maintained a double-digit lead for all but exactly one minute of the second half thanks to an offensive attack that sought to spread the Lady Tigers out and a defensive presence that did not allow any easy Auburn baskets.
Auburn managed to cut the lead to seven with under two minutes to go in the game, but it proved to be too little and too late for the Lady Tigers. The Lady Tigers left the fourth quarter having shot a whopping 65 percent after shooting exactly 25 percent in the game’s first three quarters.
"When you have a young team and they realize — I don't think they realized at the beginning of the game that this could possibly be their last game. When they realized that in the fourth quarter, the effort changed," Auburn coach Courtney Pritchett said. "Central has been solid all year. They've got the kind of guards who make plays when they're supposed to make the plays.
"Those kind of teams that have that experience — they have eight seniors that have done it for a very long time — those kind of teams are hard to beat if you can't play a perfect game. We missed too many layups down the stretch to be able to finish."
Roberts ended the game with a team-high 15 points along with six assists and three steals and was named the Regional Tournament MVP. Four of Roberts’ teammates — Burts, Johnson, Mya Richardson and Alleya King — finished the game with double-digit points.
“It means a lot, just to contribute and help everybody out,” Roberts said. “It was exciting, to be regional champs. We already won area, so if we'll have another championship we've got to go advance to state.”
Burts and Nya Upshaw were also selected to the All-Tournament team for Central. Olivia Porter, who still had a game-high 23 points in the loss, and Syriah Daniels were selected from Auburn.
Wright laughed when asked about facing Hoover, saying she wouldn’t know what to say until they watch film on the Lady Buccaneers. Although the veteran head coach remained mum on the opponent, Wright expressed how special it was for Central to be making a trip to the state semifinals for the sixth time in program history.
“It means a lot to us, especially being on the lower end of the state of Alabama right there on the Georgia line. I think sometimes people don't even realize we're an Alabama school,” Wright said. “For us to go up and represent the state, our community and our school system is just big for us.”
Auburn High vs. Central-Phenix City girls Class 7A Regional Finals
