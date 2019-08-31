Last week, the Central-Phenix City Red Devils came up just short in a game with national implications. Even though the loss was disappointing, the good news is the Red Devils get another shot against a high-profile program tonight.
Central (0-1) heads to Atlanta to take on Cedar Grove (1-0) in Atlanta’s Lakewood Stadium. The 7 p.m. CT matchup closes out the second annual Cam Newton C1N Classic, a series of games pitting some of the top teams in Alabama against the best of the best from Georgia.
The Red Devils are looking to respond after a last-second 17-14 loss to Hoover to open 2019. Central head coach Jamey DuBose was pleased with his team’s hot start last week, but he pointed to a lapse in special teams coverage that led to a 50-yard return and a short field for the Buccaneers’ offense as a major, avoidable misstep.
DuBose also credited the Red Devils’ two fumbles as being detrimental to the team’s chances of holding on for the win.
“I thought the game was equally played. I think we were a better team — it's just we didn't execute in the third quarter,” DuBose said. “We didn't play four quarters of football, which we pride ourselves on. I don't think we executed and did the things we needed to do in the third quarter. You take away the third quarter, and we win the football game. You can't, and we've got to play better and eliminate those mistakes.”
Even though Central came up short in the end, there were still positives to take away from the game.
The Red Devils’ defense was lockdown for a good portion of the contest — Central had only surrendered 98 yards of offense in the first half — before Hoover quarterback Robby Ashford led the team on an 82-yard drive to win the game and leave that defense reeling.
Central quarterback Tucker Melton also showed his potential in his first true start, going 10-of-22 for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
“I thought he definitely played well. Fourteen points in the first half and two touchdown passes — two crucial throws — right there direct to the offense,” DuBose said.
DuBose said the players as well as the coaches have taken the loss personally, which led to a re-focused effort at practice this week. That concentration will be key tonight when the Red Devils take on one of Georgia’s best.
Cedar Grove is coming off a Class 3A state championship title in 2018 and is fresh off a 26-16 victory against Hapeville Charter. The football factory has repeatedly turned out nationally-recognized players, including five-star receiver and Oklahoma signee Jadon Haselwood.
DuBose said the Saints’ size and speed jump off the page, adding they have playmakers on both sides of the ball. He named Colorado defensive end commit Alvin Williams as an important piece in an impressive defensive line, adding that the team’s cornerbacks are physical and quarterback Austin Smith can throw the deep ball with rare accuracy.
“This week we're playing probably a better team than Hoover. That's what a lot of people don't understand,” DuBose said. “Cedar Grove has great tradition. They've got great players there each and every year. We're going to have to show up, and we're going to have to play as equal or better than we did last week to be able to have a chance to win.”
DuBose’s biggest concern against Cedar Grove is holding onto the football after two turnovers derailed the Red Devils last Friday. He also emphasized shoring up special teams play and controlling the football against a dangerous Saints offense.
Additionally, DuBose called on running backs Zion Morris and Dexter Wright to help carry the load with Joseph McKay, who had 27 carries against Hoover.
DuBose’s mission in building this year’s schedule was challenging the Red Devils with the best opponents he could find. Win or lose, DuBose sees the matchup with Cedar Grove as crucial in what his team wants to accomplish later this season.
“It's going to get us better. Like last week, it only gets us better,” DuBose said. “You've got some teams out there that prefer to play teams and beat them by 100 or beat them by 50, but you're not going to get any better. We prefer to play tough competition, the toughest that we can find.
“Our guys responded well the first game. We found out the things we needed to find out early, and we're going to work on the things we need to get better on.”
