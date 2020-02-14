MONTGOMERY — For the second straight year, the Chambers Academy boys battled their way through the postseason all the way to the state title game. For the second straight year, the Rebels came up just short of a championship.
Chambers battled Evangel Christian in the AISA Class A state title game Friday for the second straight year and ended up on the wrong side of a 50-40 score.
The Rebels hung tooth and nail with the Lions for the better part of the contest until Evangel pulled away in the fourth quarter.
“I’m really proud of our team. They fight their guts out, and they’re going to give you 32 minutes every time. It wasn’t enough,” Chambers coach Jason Allen said. “Evangel is a really good team. I think they’re the best team in all classifications of the AISA. We had a chance to win, and that says a lot about our team.
“To make it back to the state championship with a chance to win, I’m just really proud of our guys and the way they represented our school.”
The Rebels tied the game with three-and-a-half minutes left in the third quarter before Evangel built a lead that it preserved for the remaining minutes of action.
After Payton Allen hit his second free throw to tie the game 26-26, Evangel’s David Werking, Jr. put up three points the old-fashioned way and shortly thereafter hit two more free throws to create a 31-26 score with 2:47 left in the third. Werking was fouled again 40 seconds later and hit one more free throw, leaving the Lions with a six-point lead and just over two minutes to go in the quarter.
Jason Allen then drew a technical foul after throwing his jacket toward his chair on the bench, and Evangel’s Tyree Curry hit one of the ensuing free throws to make the score 33-26.
Payton Allen answered Evangel’s scoring run with back-to-back layups to cut the Lions’ lead down to 33-30, and after another and-one opportunity by Marcus Towsend the Lions went into the fourth quarter with a six-point lead.
Unfortunately for the Rebels, they never drew closer than six in the defining minutes of the game.
Curry hit a 3-pointer with 7:12 on the clock to put his side up 39-30, and he added another three points with a made shot and a free throw with 6:01 still to play. Chambers did its best to cut the deficit down thanks to two well-timed 3-pointers by Josh Holliday, but by that time it was too little, too late.
The final 12 minutes of play was an unwanted sight for a Chambers team that took its first lead of the second half as part of a strong third quarter in which the Rebels scored 13 points.
“I thought we controlled the tempo of the game with the tempo we wanted. I thought they were going to speed it up. Of course, with Payton handling the ball we can do that — the problem is he gets so tired. Then they started denying him the ball,” Jason Allen said. “We were just making hustle plays. We were making 50-50 plays and making good things happen. Good things happen when you hustle in life and you hustle in any game you play.”
Payton Allen led all scorers with 17 points in the game and was named to the All-Tournament team alongside Raphe Daniel, who had five points and seven rebounds in the loss.
For Evangel, Werking led the way with 12 points and was followed close behind by Curry, who had 10. Werking, Curry and Jakolvian Johnson were Evangel’s All-Tournament players.
Jason Allen spoke highly of his team after the loss, pointing out the team hadn’t practiced at all until Dec. 1 because of football, but still wound up playing their best basketball when it mattered most. Friday’s game was the last one for five Chambers players, but Allen made sure to tell every team member not to feel bad about how the season ended.
“I’m going to tell them that any time that you give everything you’ve got and you commit yourself holy to something, you can never hang your head,” Jason Allen said. “The way they played and the team defense we played, they bought into what we were trying to sell and just did a phenomenal job. I said, ‘You can’t hang your head. You made it as far as you could make it. Sometimes, you just come up a little short in life. All you can do is keep going back again and again until you get it done.’”
