MONTGOMERY — The Chambers Academy girls took care of business to start the Class A state tournament and rode that momentum into the team’s first-ever championship game appearance. Unfortunately, the team’s wild ride through the postseason ended one game short of a title.
Chambers’ second-half rally came up just short against Southern Academy, as the Lady Rebels overcame a 24-1 deficit early and got as close as seven points, but never any closer in a 70-54 loss.
“My message was pretty simple — you can’t win a game in the first quarter, but you might can lose one. We gave it our best effort,” Chambers coach Jeff Hines said. “What it took (to come back) was a little bit better job on my part of coaching. We got out of man (defense) and went back to a zone out of our press, and I thought that hurt them. They started settling a little bit for jump shots, and it was to our advantage.
“Man, what about these girls coming back? Unbelievable.”
The opening eight minutes of play put Chambers in a hole that it spent the remainder of the game trying to dig out of.
Southern came out determined to light up the scoreboard with an attack headed up by Augusta Arnold. Arnold found ways to make Chambers pay possession after possession, as she carefully cut up the Lady Rebels’ defense again and again and took no issue with getting her teammates involved.
The points for Southern quickly piled up, and soon enough the only lingering question was if the Lady Rebels could get on the board before the second quarter. Britten Stephens broke the scoreless streak on a free throw with 51 seconds left in the first quarter, but by that point the damage was done.
“I think (the stage) had something to do with it,” Hines said. “Every team that I’ve ever coached — and I’ve been doing this 25-plus years — if you don’t score and you’re a pressing team, your body language becomes terrible. Our body language was horrible in the first quarter. We finally started making shots, and our body language got better.”
To the Lady Rebels’ credit, they did not throw in the towel despite being outscored 23-1 in the opening quarter.
Chambers showed much more poise in the second quarter and carefully used ball motion to get players open and hit shots. Lexi Smith led a charge back into contention as halftime neared, and with 1:47 left before the break the Lady Rebels had whittled Southern’s lead down to 13 points.
However, Arnold and her teammates weren’t done making plays just yet. Southern came right back with five unanswered points to go into the locker room with a commanding 18-point advantage.
Chambers’ last major run at Southern came in late the third quarter. As Stephens continued to pull down rebounds and Smith knocked down shots from deep, The Lady Rebels’ cut their game-long deficit down to 45-38 with 1:26 to go before the fourth.
Unfortunately for Chambers, the run only lasted so long.
After Southern’s entered the fourth with a eight-point lead, the Lady Cougars reeled off a quick 4-0 run to open the final period that turned into the beginning of the end for Chambers.
Mary Clanton Webb’s 3-pointer — courtesy an assist from Mary Grace Sheffield — effectively ended the game by putting Southern up 55-42 with 5:25 to go.
Stephens led Chambers with 23 points and 13 rebounds and was named to the All-Tournament team alongside teammate Shelly Keebler, who had 16 points. Southern, meanwhile, was led in scoring by Magan Chapman, who had 23 points, and Arnold, who had a triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Hines emphasized how special his first season was at Chambers and how promising the future of the program is. Although Friday’s game didn’t go the Lady Rebels’ way, their head coach made it evident they had nothing to hang their heads about.
“My message (to the players) was the foundation has been laid for this basketball program,” Hines said. “We’re losing the twins (Lizzie and Shelly Keebler), the two seniors, but we’ve got six coming back. Four of them are sophomores, and two of them are juniors.
“The future is bright. We’ve just got to put some work in in the offseason and work on some things individually to help us as a team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.