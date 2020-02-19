Dadeville and Pike County traded punches all afternoon on Wednesday with a trip to the Final Four on the line, but it was Pike County’s knockout blow in the fourth quarter which punched their ticket to Birmingham.
Dadeville overcame a 5-point halftime deficit to take a 2-point advantage into the fourth quarter, but the final session was all Bulldogs as Pike County ran away with a 51-40 victory.
The Tigers fought to keep their season alive behind standout performances by PJ Eason and Jhymias Patrick. Eason finished just shy of a triple double with 13 rebounds and 10 blocks to go with nine points and Patrick led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points in his final game in a Tiger jersey.
Aside from Patrick and Eason, the Tigers could now find any consistent offensive production. The rest of the Dadeville roster combined to go 6-for-38 from the field and 2-of-15 from behind the 3-point arc. They also turned the ball over nine times and accounted for just three assists.
Pike County also struggled from the field, but center Andres Burney finished with a 17 points and 17 rebounds. Ian Foster added 13 points.
The Tigers began the game ice cold offensively and fell into an 11-4 hole. A Patrick 3-pointer just before halftime kept the Tigers in the game at 19-14 at intermission.
Dadeville opened the third quarter with the offensive rhythm that eluded it the rest of the game. An Eason 3-pointer brought Dadeville within one and back-to-back baskets by Patrick and Jamarion Wilkerson gave Dadeville its first lead of the game and built it to 22-19.
Patrick answered a Pike County basket with a 3-pointer, and after a Bulldog basket and a Tiger free throw, Thomas McKinley hit from behind the arc to give Dadeville its largest lead a 29-23.
Pike County immediately began to slice back into the margin and Jordan Hobdy connected on a 3-pointer to retake the lead a 32-31. Wilkerson answered to put Dadeville in front 33-32, but that was the last lead the Tigers enjoyed.
The Bulldogs closed the game on a 19-7 run and a 19-4 run before Daquan Doss hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to cut into the final margin.
Pike County advances to the Final Four where they will meet Hanceville, who advanced over Midfield on a buzzer-beater.
Dadeville will have to replace three starters going into next season with seniors Jamauri Chislom, Patrick and Wilkerson, but with McKinley, Eason and Doss back as building blocks, the hope is that the Tigers can continue to build on their 19-8 final record this season.
