When it comes to the rivalry game between Dadeville and Reeltown, Dadeville head coach Richard White has a simple explanation for the mindset of both sides.
“Coach (Matt) Johnson at Reeltown, he expects to beat Dadeville, and I expect to beat Reeltown,” White said. “That's just the way we think. That's the way we try to tell our kids to think.”
Johnson and White’s teams will have a shot at earning bragging rights tonight at 7 p.m. when Reeltown (1-0) and Dadeville (1-0) face off at Reeltown’s Nix Webster O’Neal Stadium. Reeltown is seeking its second straight win over Dadeville in the rivalry’s 53rd meeting, which would mark the Rebels’ first win streak against the Tigers since 2007.
Both teams enter Thursday coming off season-opening wins one week ago.
Dadeville made quick work of Horseshoe Bend, jumping on the Generals by scoring two touchdowns on their first two plays of scrimmage to set the stage for a 46-6 victory. White was encouraged by the offense and the overall effort from his players, especially in their first game of a new season.
While White is hoping to improve the third-down defense and cut into the opponent’s time of possession, for the most part he liked what he saw. He named quarterback Lane Smith, running backs Christian Nelson and Javuntae Holley, defensive back Issiah Tolbert, inside linebacker Owen Hartley and the entire offensive line as having impressed him.
Reeltown, meanwhile, found itself in a defensive struggle in a 18-6 win over Bullock County. Johnson came away impressed with linebacker Eric Shaw, who stood tall with 15 tackles and four for loss in his first game back after an ACL tear.
Johnson also commended the play of quarterback Iverson Hooks and teammates Cameron Faison, Jay Corbitt, Scooter Brooks, Marcus Haynes, Marqevius Smith, Dee Griffin and Nelson Whaley.
Johnson, who played at Reeltown, knows as well as anyone how big the Dadeville game is for all involved.
“It's a special game. Not only is it a rivalry game, but we're both in the same school system. Everybody knows everybody,” Johnson said. “It's great for the community. It's great for the fans. It's great for both programs. It's a huge game, but the biggest reason it is the biggest game for us is it's the only game we're playing this week.”
White’s Tigers enter this year’s matchup after a loss in 2018 that everyone involved would like to forget. Dadeville mishandled two kickoffs and muffed a punt to help Reeltown build a commanding lead early, which the Rebels rode to their biggest win over Dadeville in 31 years.
White said he believes most expect Reeltown to win, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“That's kind of the way we like it,” White said. “We want to be the underdog going into the season because nobody expects much from us. I think our kids take it as a chip on their shoulders and that they have something to prove.”
White pointed out several aspects of tonight’s game that will crucial in Dadeville coming out on top.
White mentioned limiting Reeltown quarterback Iverson Hooks, a mobile runner who White said trying to stop is “like trying to hem up a cat in a phone booth.” He also explained avoiding Shaw at linebacker as much as possible, tackling Reeltown’s running backs consistently and avoiding big plays like the Rebels piled up one year ago.
Johnson, meanwhile, stressed the importance of limiting mental errors, which happened from time to time against Bullock County. He stressed not allowing Dadeville to take advantage of its team speed as well as the importance of persevering through the down points in what makes for a highly competitive game.
Johnson’s Rebels are hoping to add another win in a series that Dadeville has dominated over the years. For White and the Tigers, tonight is about turning the tables back to how they used to be.
“For us to go down there to their place with the firepower they've got and the new faces we have all over the field, to find a way to battle and get that win would be big,” White said. “It would carry over into the next games we're going to play down the road. It would be a confidence builder for the young kids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.