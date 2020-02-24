Twenty-eight AHSAA basketball teams will be playing in Birmingham throughout this week for a chance to move on to their classification’s state title game.
Luckily for local basketball fans, four teams from the Opelika-Auburn area will be among them.
The boys teams at LaFayette and Lanett and the girls teams at Central-Phenix City and Opelika are one win away from a state title game berth.
Two more wins for LaFayette would seal a perfect season, two for Lanett would give the team its fourth state title in five seasons, and two for Opelika or Central would give either program its first-ever state title.
These teams will be in action Monday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Below is the state semifinals schedule for the four teams.
All games will be played at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.
BOYS
Class 2A
LaFayette boys vs. Barbour County, 4:30 p.m. Monday
State championship game, 10:45 a.m. FridayClass 1A
Lanett boys vs. Jacksonville Christian, 10:30 a.m. MondayState championship game, 5:45 p.m. Thursday
GIRLS
Class 7A
Central-Phenix City girls vs. Hoover, 9 a.m. ThursdayState championship game, 4 p.m. Saturday
Class 6A
Opelika girls vs. Hazel Green, 9 a.m. WednesdayState championship game, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
