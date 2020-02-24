Opelika vs. Dothan girls Class 6A Regional Finals

Opelika's Ananda Hughley (22) prepares to shoot the ball over Dothan's Aukenviah Wilson (10) during the Opelika vs. Dothan girls Class 6A Regional Finals at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery on Tuesday.

 SARA PALCZEWSKI/SARAP@OANOW.COM

Twenty-eight AHSAA basketball teams will be playing in Birmingham throughout this week for a chance to move on to their classification’s state title game.

Luckily for local basketball fans, four teams from the Opelika-Auburn area will be among them.

The boys teams at LaFayette and Lanett and the girls teams at Central-Phenix City and Opelika are one win away from a state title game berth.

Two more wins for LaFayette would seal a perfect season, two for Lanett would give the team its fourth state title in five seasons, and two for Opelika or Central would give either program its first-ever state title.

These teams will be in action Monday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Below is the state semifinals schedule for the four teams.

All games will be played at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.

BOYS

Class 2A

LaFayette boys vs. Barbour County, 4:30 p.m. Monday

State championship game, 10:45 a.m. FridayClass 1A

Lanett boys vs. Jacksonville Christian, 10:30 a.m. MondayState championship game, 5:45 p.m. Thursday

GIRLS

Class 7A

Central-Phenix City girls vs. Hoover, 9 a.m. ThursdayState championship game, 4 p.m. Saturday

Class 6A

Opelika girls vs. Hazel Green, 9 a.m. WednesdayState championship game, 12:30 p.m. Saturday

