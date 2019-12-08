The announcement of the 2019-2020 college football bowl schedule on Sunday was a welcomed sight for fans across the country. It was also an exciting moment for fans of local high school football, who now have plenty of games in which to see their former star players shine.
Fourteen local players have contributed to their respective college teams this season and will likely be suiting up for their squads this postseason. Three of those players — LSU’s Avery Atkins and Clemson’s Justyn Ross and Ray Thornton — will be in the College Football Playoff.
Below is a comprehensive look at the 14 players, their contributions in 2019 and their team’s bowl destination this winter.
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU — Atkins’ Tigers play No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28. As LSU’s kickoff specialist, Atkins has 96 touchbacks on 114 kickoffs in 2019.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida — Diabate’s Gators play Virginia in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Monday, Dec. 30. Diabate has 17 tackles and four sacks in 12 games as a true freshman.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Alabama — Benton’s Crimson Tide play Michigan in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Benton has 19 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass break-up in nine games.
John Broussard, Memphis — Broussard’s Tigers play Penn State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Saturday, Dec. 28. In seven games, Broussard has six tackles.
Justyn Ross, Clemson — Ross’ Tigers play No. 2 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28. In 12 games, Ross has 55 receptions for 742 yards and eight touchdowns.
Traveon Samuel, Memphis — Samuel’s Tigers play Penn State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Saturday, Dec. 28. Samuel has taken 15 carries for 78 yards and returned 12 punts for 107 yards this season.
Ray Thornton, Clemson — Thornton’s Tigers play No. 2 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28. Thornton has not recorded any stats in his true freshman season but received reps on special teams against Georgia Tech, Charlotte, Wofford and Wake Forest.
Dadeville
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama — Jennings’ Crimson Tide play Michigan in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Jennings has 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and one interception in 12 games.
LaFayette
JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn — Whitlow’s Tigers will play Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1. As Auburn’s leading rusher this fall, Whitlow has 147 carries for 739 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games of action.
Lanett
Trikweze Bridges, Oregon — Bridges’ Ducks will play Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl presented by Northwestern Mutual on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Bridges has not recorded any stats in his true freshman season, but received reps on special teams this fall.
Opelika
Will Boler III, UAB — Boler’s Blazers will play Appalachian State in the R+L Carriers Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 21. Boler has 54 tackles. 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions this season.
Kyle Fourtenbary, Western Kentucky — Fourtenbary’s Hilltoppers will play Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl on Monday, Dec. 30. Fourtenbary has nine receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown this fall.
Boosie Whitlow, Louisville — Whitlow’s Cardinals will play Mississippi State in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl on Monday, Dec. 30. Whitlow has 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one pass break-up and one forced fumble this season.
Smiths Station
Deandre Williams, Navy — Williams’ Midshipmen will play Kansas State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31. In seven games, Williams has 10 tackles, one sack, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.
