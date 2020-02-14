MONTGOMERY -- Coming off an Elite Eight loss a season ago, the goal for Glenwood girls basketball was obvious: Get back to AISA basketball’s final night.
That goal became a reality on Friday morning with a 48-26 rout of Pike Liberal Arts School in the semifinals.
“We’ve played for the state championship five of the last six years, so it is something that we expect, but we don’t take for granted,” Glenwood coach Julie Humphries said. “Not making it last year just really made us want to get back for this opportunity.”
The game was never in doubt with Glenwood shooting out to a 15-4 lead after one quarter. Mya Brooks was dominant inside early and the team’s lone senior Katie Suarez hit a pair of 3-pointers to provide the big cushion.
“When she hits her 3s, it makes all the momentum go up from there,” Brooks said of Suarez. “It was really helpful.”
After a seven-point first period, Brooks had six of Glenwood’s eight second-quarter points to build the halftime margin to 23-7. The 5-foot-10 junior finished with a team-high 17 points while Suarez and Ja’Marra McDowell each finished with 10 points.
“She helps so much,” Suarez said of Brooks. “She is a big body and she gets us at least 10 points every game. That helps a lot and that can make the difference in a game.”
Pike Liberal Arts was led by Tiffany Johnson with nine points.
Glenwood will play the winner of Lee-Scott and Northside Methodist on Saturday night at 5 p.m.
“We are familiar with both sides,” Humphries said. “We played Northside Methodist twice. They are very physical and very aggressive. They played us in two really good ballgames.
“Then of course Lee-Scott, that goes to a whole ‘nother level just because of the rivalry we’ve had and we’ve had a lot of fun.”
