When Glenwood’s Ethan Craw runs up and down the floor with the Gators, it’s difficult to differentiate the junior from the rest of the Gators’ squad. Talk to Craw off the court, however, and you’ll notice the little things that make it evident his story is rare among his teammates.
When discussing lunch, Craw said he preferred going down to the “canteen” and picking up a chicken sandga — a sandwich — or eating a Vegemite sandwich instead. His words flowed with an accent that isn’t what one would expect in Alabama, and he nearly blushed when asked about his first experience with blue jeans, cowboy boots and the local rodeo.
Craw calls Glenwood home now after growing up in Hobart, Tasmania, and he is now in his second year at the school and first season playing for the basketball team. His acceptance at the school and role on the team has made life as a foreign exchange student much, much more enjoyable.
“(Moving) was pretty difficult, just the culture and the school. Everyone at Glenwood was being super nice, and everyone around the community just really helped me settle in well,” Craw said. “The season has been really good. We’ve got a great group of boys, and we all just fit together really well.
“I think our chemistry off the court just goes really well with our chemistry on the court. It’s nice just to have a brotherhood.”
Like father, like son
Craw’s journey to Glenwood is a byproduct of the experiences of his father, Mike, nearly four decades ago.
Mike left Tasmania to play golf at the University of Alabama, where he lettered in 1981. A few years later he found some friends at Glenwood, which convinced Mike to move to the area. Mike served as an assistant basketball coach for the Gators before ultimately moving back home to Australia.
Mike’s memories of Alabama stuck with him, and three years ago he brought his son to several of the places he had been, including Glenwood. Father and son toured the campus alongside Glenwood athletic director Tim Fanning, and the sights and setup of the small school left an impression on Craw.
“I was kind of surprised on how small it was. Coming from a school in Australia, it was more like Central with just how big it was,” Craw said. “Having a basketball court — a wooden basketball court with no lines on it — I thought that was pretty cool. The locker room, too. It’s just all so different. Like having all the championship (banners) hanging up, it just seemed really professional, and I really loved that.”
The notion of coming to America stayed with Craw, and the next year he began the process of moving. Since Craw was coming over without his parents — who weren’t quite ready to move from Australia — he was ineligible to play his first year with the basketball team per AISA rules.
With the help of the Davidson family and the Sanders family in the community, Craw grew accustomed to life in the United States. He also learned an immeasurable amount about basketball from practicing with the Gators and seeing what it took to play the sport.
Craw didn’t play basketball back home — soccer and cricket was more his games — but he was drawn to ball on the hardwood from watching countless YouTube highlight videos. Even with his limited experience, Glenwood boys coach Dusty Purdue recognized early on that the 6-foot-2 Craw had plenty of potential.
“The first couple of times getting him out on the floor and him getting to practice with us, I could just see the sky was the limit for this guy. We just needed to scratch the itch a little bit and try to get him on the floor,” Perdue said.
Joining the Glenwood family
Craw’s athleticism thanks to his soccer background piqued Perdue’s interest just as much as Craw’s Australian accent piqued the interests of his new classmates.
Thanks to Glenwood’s small student population, it didn’t take long for Craw to become a familiar face and for him to make fast friends. Basketball only made things easier, as getting to spend countless hours along teammates such as Bryce Rosier allowed the Aussie to fit right in.
“We talked to each other in P.E. class one day, and he said he was going to try out for the basketball team. We were doing preseason workouts and all that stuff. We just became real close friends,” Rosier said. “It’s fun to have him on the floor. We’ve gotten closer, and we’re good friends. That’s what’s important.”
The start of Glenwood’s 2019-2020 season offered a learning curve for Craw, who was getting his first minutes of actual basketball action, and Perdue, who was still learning how to put Craw in a position to succeed. Perdue has leaned on Craw as the team’s small forward as part of a Gators’ lineup that is guard-heavy, and the newbie from the other side of the globe has made the strategy work well.
Craw shined early in the season, putting up 24 points in the Gators’ loss to Lakeside School, and his consistent play has forced opponents to pay attention to him alongside Rosier and teammate Landis Boyd. He very rarely comes off the court, either, and Perdue is reluctant to pull him to the bench because of how quickly he can ignite the Glenwood offense.
Through the team’s first 22 games, Craw averaged 9.5 points per game thanks to hitting 51 percent from the floor and has piled up 167 rebounds, 32 assists, 27 steals and a team-high 15 blocks. Craw was a crucial player in the Gators’ near-comeback at Lee-Scott on Thursday, as he scored a team-high eight points in the five-point loss.
Basketball has made Craw’s transition to a new country easier, but Perdue said his personality has eased that challenge, too. Perdue credited him with being a good, mild-mannered young man, and his soft, well-spoken temperament has made him an easily-likeable person.
Craw may have been surrounded by strangers when he first arrived at Glenwood, but he never acted like it.
“Everyone’s just more like a family here, especially at Glenwood. Everyone’s together. Everyone knows you. Everyone’s always saying, ‘Hey, how are you?’” Craw said. “They’re looking out for you. It’s just a nice feeling that you’ve always got someone there for you.”
On the court, Craw has a rare athleticism that Perdue compared to former Glenwood player Will Coleman, who played for John Calipari at Memphis. Perdue said if Craw dedicates himself to putting on more weight and improving his right hand and his shot, he could play his way to a scholarship at at least the Division-II level.
When Craw was asked about how life in Alabama compared to life in Australia, the word he kept coming back to was “different.” The food there compared to here is different. The cultures in the two places are different. The way people talk is different, and the way they dress is different — no offense to any blue-jean backers out there.
Being at Glenwood has truly been a different experience for Craw both as an athlete and as a young man adjusting to life far away from home. Now that it’s basketball season, he’s channeling his energy into being a difference-maker for a team eager to win another title.
“I would love for us to win the state championship of course. I think that’s every player’s goal. I think I would like to become more of a floor general, maybe get more involved in the team and be more active,” Craw said. “I feel like I just need to help get my boys the ball, give it around, maybe score a couple points every now and then. Most of all, it’s about helping (the team) get the win.”
