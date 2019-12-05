When Piedmont’s Jackson Hayes was younger, he served as a team manager while older brother Taylor Hayes quarterbacked the Bulldogs to two straight state championships. On Thursday, Jackson got his chance to bring home the coveted blue map trophy.
The freshman Hayes scored four touchdowns — including the game-winning 27-yard touchdown pass to Jakari Foster with 35 seconds to go — to help the Bulldogs overcome a slow start and top Mobile Christian 26-24.
Hayes ended the victory with 204 passing yards and two touchdown passes along with 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground to earn the game’s Most Valuable Player honors.
Hayes’ performance helped Piedmont (14-1, 6-1) avenge a loss in the 2018 state title game and win their third state title in the past five years.
“It means a lot,” Hayes said. “It was different being a manager when Taylor won it. It really didn't mean that much to me because I wasn't playing, but now it means a whole lot.”
Hayes had gotten the Bulldogs offense going in the second half, but he and his teammates had to make plays after Mobile Christian (9-5, 5-1) took the lead back 24-20 with 3:35 to go on a fourth-down rushing touchdown by Deontae Lawson.
Piedmont head coach Steve Smith wanted Hayes and his teammates to run valuable time off, sustain a late drive and score as late as possible, and the Bulldogs made that strategy work. Hayes led an 11-play, 66-yard drive that ended when Hayes fired down the middle of the field toward Foster, who made the catch in the end zone and came down for the go-ahead score.
Smith said some might have thought the Bulldogs were going too slow on offense, but the plan worked when Foster made the grab and put Piedmont up three points with 35 seconds remaining.
“I had supreme confidence that we could move it down the field. We just couldn't panic. The guys did a great job of not panicking,” Smith said. “They put a safety in over the top to help, and I noticed the safety on Jakari's side was playing outside leverage. Jakari gave him a good stem to the outside and ran to the open field. If they've heard me say it once, they've heard me say it 100 times — if there's nobody in the middle of the field, throw it to the open grass and let them run to it.
“He made a big play in a big game. I'm proud of Jakari for that. It was a great throw, great protection. Everybody did their jobs.”
Foster’s well-timed touchdown left Mobile Christian reeling after the Leopards had just put together what seemed like their own game-sealing score. The Leopards led most of the afternoon but answered after Piedmont pulled ahead, as they pieced together a nine-play, 57-yard drive that suddenly cut into the momentum the Bulldogs had built.
The drive ended with a gutsy call by head coach Ronnie Cottrell, who opted to go for the lead on 4th-and-goal at the one-yard line rather than kick a tying field goal. His gamble paid off when Lawson pushed the pile forward to give Mobile Christian a four-point lead with 3:25 to go.
Although Smiths’ Bulldogs were down, he didn’t panic because of the success the team had found throughout the fourth quarter.
Trailing 17-7 to start the fourth quarter, Hayes got the Bulldogs back in the mix with an 81-yard bomb to Austin Estes, which cut the Leopards’ lead to three points with 11:47 to go. Four minutes later, Hayes pushed forward on a three-yard touchdown run with 7:04 still showing on the clock to give Piedmont its first lead of the game.
The dramatic fourth-quarter shootout for both sides was a far cry from how the first half played out.
Scoring came at a premium for both sides in the first half, but the Leopards made the most of the chances they got. Mobile Christian came out firing on its opening possession, quickly marching 50 yards downfield on six plays before the Piedmont defense buckled down. The Leopards settled for Jackson Chandler’s 27-yard field goal, which put them up 3-0 with 10:19 to go in the first half.
Mobile Christian’s offense didn’t have the same pep in its step after the opening drive, but the Leopards made up for it by playing lockdown defense. Piedmont’s first quarter saw very little offense, as the Bulldogs only mustered 16 yards of offense and were forced to punt three different times.
The Leopards stretched their lead early in the second quarter on a heads-up play from quarterback Kason Lincke to running back Nick Ellis. Lincke waited patiently for his offensive linemen to set up the screen then hit Ellis, who caught the pass then sprinted downfield for an 85-yard touchdown.
Ellis’ touchdown reception made the game 10-0 with 11:34 to go until halftime.
The Bulldogs showed more signs of life in the second quarter, but again and again the Leopards held them back. Piedmont’s last two drives of the half reached deep into Mobile Christian territory, but just when it seemed points were imminent the Leopards stood tall.
The Bulldogs failed to convert on 4th-and-goal from the 19-yard line to end one possession and had a 39-yard field goal attempt blocked to end the other, leaving Piedmont with plenty of promise yet no points.
Even though Piedmont’s offense looked sluggish in the first half, Smith remained confident in the Bulldogs and what the remaining 24 minutes of game action had in store. Hayes might have made for an unexpected hero given his inexperience, but for Smith, the play of his standout freshman and his teammates was nothing out of the ordinary.
“I've got a ton of confidence in Jack. There's something in our guys that you don't find in everybody else. We've got guts. I don't say that arrogantly or conceded,” Smith said. “I've known these guys. I've known them since they learned to walk. I know the guys have got heart and have got cuts, and they’re the guys I'm going to put the ball in their hands when the game's on the line. They delivered today, and I'm very proud of them.”
Piedmont 26, Mobile Christian 24
MOB — 3 7 7 7 - 24
PIE — 0 0 7 20 - 26
1st Quarter
MOB — Jackson Chandler 27-yard field goal, 10:19
2nd Quarter
MOB — Nick Ellis 85-yard reception from Kason Lincke (XP good), 11:34
3rd Quarter
PIE — Jackson Hayes 2-yard run (XP good), 5:00
MOB — Deontae Lawson 2-yard run (XP good), 0:26
4th Quarter
PIE — Austin Estes 81-yard reception from Hayes (XP good), 11:47
PIE — Hayes 3-yard run (XP no good), 7:04
MOB — Lawson 1-yard run (XP good), 3:25
PIE — Jakari Foster 27-yard reception from Hayes (2-point no good), 0:35
