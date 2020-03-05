When the Beauregard baseball team opened its 2020 season, new coach Seth Nolen was excited to watch his players put in plenty of innings before area play began at the end of March.
Mother Nature, however, has had other ideas.
Beauregard has canceled six games so far this season as one of the many teams that have had their schedule hindered by the constant rain. The weather has thrown an unexpected curveball into the plans of many coaches as they try to get their teams playing well by the time the most important games arrive.
“It’s been three weeks now, and in three weeks I think we’ve been on the field three times when we weren’t playing. Last week it rained so much that we played two Saturdays ago in Opelika, and we didn’t get on the field again until we played Beulah here this past Saturday,” Nolen said. “We’re in our cage hitting and trying to throw flat grounds and fly balls and can’t do it. We want to throw ground balls and can’t really do it.
“It hamstrings you in the defensive side of the game — pitching and defense. You can’t work like you need to in the bullpens, in the outfield and on the infield fielding ground balls and throwing across.”
Nolen has leaned on the team’s preseason practices to configure lineups and get to know his new team. The team’s opportunities to play together has noticeably been rare, something Loachapoka coach Jeff Klein can relate to all too well.
Klein’s Indians have missed four games after canceling against Autaugaville and LaFayette this week — both of which were already rescheduled once. One of the major concerns for Klein is his team only has four returning players from last season; because so many games have been canceled, they’ll likely enter area play with an inexperienced group still learning the game.
“It’s like, are we going to go into area play with one game? It’s not ideal, especially for us. We’re a very green team. We’ve got a lot of kids who have never played before,” Klein said. “We’ve been essentially just hitting in the cage and practicing inside the gym, which is tough to do. It’s tough to maintain focus — even for coaches — for very long. It’s tough to do any sort of mental prep.”
Postponing the games is one obstacle, but rescheduling them is a task in and of itself.
Nolen explained that coaches in Alabama usually begin scheduling games in April for the upcoming season, so moving around games is next to impossible. For the sake of getting his team ready for area play, Nolen anticipates Beauregard playing a doubleheader this Saturday followed by games Monday, Tuesday and Thursday followed by another doubleheader Friday.
Rescheduling missed games can be an easier challenge if the schools are close in proximity such as Auburn High and Opelika, which canceled matchups Tuesday and Wednesday this week due to rain.
Auburn’s Matt Cimo has been at the helm of the Tigers’ program for 28 years now, and while he can’t remember quite so many consecutive days of rain, he said the constant threat of games being postponed is just par for the course this time of year.
“Eventually the sun’s going to come out and we’ll all start playing,” Cimo said. “Everybody’s in the same situation. You’re just hoping your kids respond.”
Until then, Cimo and the countless other local coaches will have their players working hard inside.
