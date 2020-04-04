The Alabama Sports Writers Association concluded its basketball awards season on Saturday by naming Calhoun’s J.D. Davison Alabama’s Mr. Basketball for 2020. On Friday, they awarded Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker with the Miss Basketball distinction.
Davison helped guide Calhoun to the AHSAA Class 2A championship this season, and his last-second 3-pointer was the difference in a 64-61 victory in the title game over Barbour County. Davison averaged over 30 points per game this season and eclipsed the 40 mark seven times.
The 6-foot-3 guard also filled the stat sheet with 12 rebounds, six steals and four blocks per game.
He is the first player for class 2A or 1A to win the award since 2008 when current NBA player JaMychal Green took the honor for St. Jude.
Barker, meanwhile, averaged a double-double this season with 23.3 points and 10 rebounds a game. The University of Georgia signee led her team to a state championship victory over Hoover in Class 7A.
