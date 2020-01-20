Playing your biggest rival on the road in a raucous atmosphere might be too much for even the best basketball teams. For the LaFayette boys, it was just another chance to show out.
LaFayette handled rival Lanett with relative ease Friday night in a 96-73 victory to give the Bulldogs their second win over the Panthers this season. The win improves LaFayette’s record to 20-0 as the No.1-ranked team in Class 2A hopes to make a run at its first state championship since the 2014-2015 season.
For LaFayette head coach Obadiah Threadgill IV, the key to topping a tough Lanett squad was simply out-running them.
“We’ve got guys who can run and shoot the ball. It’s hard to run against (Lanett) because they’re so strong and so physical. They’re going to beat you up and take a lot of energy out of you,” Threadgill said. “Our guys were able to run through that and trust in each other. We got some good minutes from guys on our bench and were able to get some guys out for a minute here and there. That proved to be the difference in the game.”
Tae Burton was the star of the show Friday with a 30-point, double-double outing, but he was far from the only Bulldog to come up clutch.
Three of Burton’s teammates reached double-digit points — Markevious Moore (18), Corey Boston (13) and Je’Matheus Reese (11). Antavious Woody seemed to get clutch rebound after clutch rebound when the game was still up for grabs, and Jordan Wallace hit a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers as part of a 27-point stretch for the Bulldogs in the third quarter.
Threadgill pointed to the talent dispersed throughout the team as being a key in how the team has been so successful. Different LaFayette players have stepped up this season — making double-teaming one an often-fruitless effort — and they feed off each other once they get into a rhythm shooting.
Threadgill also stressed that the players didn’t reach this level without plenty of work.
“If they see one shot go in, you might get a barrage of 3’s. They work for it. Corey, Jordan and Markevious, they stay after the games and shoot for hours,” Threadgill said. “For all our young guys and all the young kids in Chambers County, if you want to be good just get in the gym. You’ve just got to do the work and trust the process.
“Our guys aren’t doing anything that’s not deserved. This is a thing that they’ve earned. Everybody’s just getting to see it now.”
Threadgill was all smiles as the Lanett crowd cleared out of the packed gym Friday night after the rare sighting of LaFayette coming to town and taking a win. Threadgill was honest about the lead-up to this rivalry game, saying the days beforehand are always stressful and that he always tells Lanett head coach Richard Carter that it never gets any easier.
Although it took plenty of effort, Threadgill’s Bulldogs made the task at hand look easy Friday. Given what beating Lanett on the road has meant for LaFayette in the past, it’s safe to say the Bulldogs are getting primed to chase the fifth state title in program history.
“We ain’t got many. I’ve been here nine years, and this may be the second or third time we’ve won in here. It’s a really difficult place to play. These guys have taken half of those whuppin’s with me. The last team that won in here won a championship,” Threadgill said. “It’s always hard to prepare. It doesn’t matter who they say has the best team. It’s always going to be a hard game. Our guys had enough in the tank to come out on top tonight.”
