The LaFayette boys basketball team has exploded onto the scene in Class 2A this season with an undefeated record and only two wins separating them from the fifth state championship in program history. Even though this year has seen the team truly emerge as one of the best of the best in the classification, the Bulldogs are far from an overnight success.
LaFayette head coach Obadiah Threadgill explained that this year has been the peak in what has been a build-up several years in the making. On Monday, the Bulldogs look to take the climb even farther when they take on Barbour County for a spot in the state championship game on Thursday evening.
“If I had to explain it in one word, I would just say ‘commitment.’ Our guys have spent so much time, so many hours in the gym, so much time on their ball-handling, so much time in their shooting and their basketball IQ for the way they see the floor, the way they see the game, the way they find mismatches,” Threadgill said. “It’s been a four- or five-year process with them. This didn’t start in the preseason. Being able to accomplish something like this, this has been a three- or four-year process with this group of guys. They’re at the apex of that right now.”
To understand LaFayette’s success today, you must look back at their past failures. This year’s team — particularly the 11 seniors on the roster — has endured frustrating season-ending defeats that created a drive to do even better the next season.
LaFayette fell to rival Lanett in the regional finals in 2017, came up short against Section in the regional semifinals in 2018 and capped it off last year by losing to Sacred Heart Catholic in the regional finals.
Last year’s loss to Sacred Heart wasn’t soon forgotten by the returning players, who made it their mission not to feel that way again. Threadgill recognized that drive when the Bulldogs hit the weight room two days after the five-point loss, and the players made sure to not let that loss leave their minds as the days and weeks went by.
“I remember myself crying last year, and I’ve got it as my lock screen (on my phone), actually. I was like, ‘I don’t want nobody to feel like that this year,’” senior Jordan Wallace said. “I did what I could to help my team. It was about going to practice, working hard, and at the end of the year holding that blue map.”
That commitment followed the team into the summer. Threadgill said six of LaFayette’s basketball players are not on the football team, and that group began conditioning for basketball in August, roughly one month earlier than usual. Threadgill regularly saw those Bulldogs running at the school’s football stadium and performing agility drills, eager to come back better than ever in the winter.
When the players take it upon themselves to get better, Threadgill reasoned the team they’ll comprise has a chance to truly stand out.
“We have three or four guys that are here early or late. Corey (Boston) is one that will do both — he’ll get here an hour early, and then he’ll leave an hour after everybody. We’ve got two or three other guys that are going to be there an hour early or stay a couple hours late,” Threadgill said. “When you have the type of talent that we have with the type of commitment and relationships with each other and just the love of the game, it’s hard to go wrong.”
LaFayette wasted little time establishing itself as one of the best in Class 2A. The Bulldogs’ track meet-like approach to the game left opponent after opponent flustered and falling behind on the scoreboard, and before too long the Bulldogs’ undefeated run went from a hot start to the year to a double-digit streak all the way to a perfect regular season.
The Bulldogs didn’t let up come the postseason, either. After winning their area tournament by a whopping 66 points, they have won their three state tournament games by 35, 20 and 35 points, respectively. The last of those blowout victories came over Sacred Heart in an instance of sweet revenge.
“One of the wonderful things about sports is that things kind of line up when it’s the time for them to align. I saw the look in our players’ eyes when we fell short of our goals (last year), and I also saw the resurgence and response of those same guys that were crying their eyes outs two days later,” Threadgill said. “It took us a whole year to get back to the moment that we were at a year ago with the opportunity to go to the Final Four. Those mistakes cost us a year of our life to get our goal. We knew that we had the talent to be there — we just weren’t mentally strong enough to win.
“We needed that extra year to build our bodies and to build our minds up. Everything happens how it’s supposed to happen.”
Threadgill said in order for LaFayette to advance to the title game, they must take care of the basketball and play sound defense against a Barbour County team that’s steeped in a winning tradition. The Jaguars don’t lack for size on the court, and Threadgill said his team has to play with pace and share the ball effectively in order to move on.
Threadgill told reporters after the win against Sacred Heart that his players won’t let their undefeated record distract them when they return to the court Monday. After all, these Bulldogs have suffered through tough losses over the years, and their thirsts won’t be truly quenched until they’re holding up the championship trophy.
“We’ve been here for a while and couldn’t make it over the hump. We had been (at the regional finals) three times. For us being players, this thing just means a lot. I’m thankful for it,” Tae Burton said. “We’re just hoping we can hold up. We’re not at the end of the season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.