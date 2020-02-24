Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days. This is your last free article this period. On your next article we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days. This is your last free article this period. On your next article we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PEACHTREE CITY HAS ISSUED A FLOOD
WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA...
CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL...
CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES
.RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL HAS CAUSED SIGNIFICANT RUNOFF INTO STREAMS AND
RIVERS WHICH WILL CAUSE FLOODING IN SOME AREAS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ALL PERSONS WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST
FORECASTS...AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT
LIFE AND PROPERTY.
THE LATEST STAGE DATA WAS FURNISHED IN COOPERATION WITH THE UNITED
STATES GEOLOGICAL SURVEY.
&&
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PEACHTREE CITY HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD WARNING FOR
THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS.
* FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT.
* AT 11 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.3 FEET...AND STEADY.
* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET.
* FORECAST TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY TONIGHT AND CONTINUE TO RISE
TO NEAR 27.4 FEET BY TOMORROW MORNING.THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW
FLOOD STAGE BY WEDNESDAY EVENING.
* AT 27 FEET...FLOOD STAGE IS REACHED. MINOR FLOODING OCCURS ALONG
THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET
BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS BEGIN TO FLOOD AND
WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE WATER LEVEL CONTINUES TO APPROACH
THE FOUNDATION OF THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER IN ALABAMA.
&&
LaFayette's Tae Burton (2) dribbles the ball during the LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Monday.
BIRMINGHAM – After a perfect regular season, the LaFayette Bulldogs knew the margin for error was smaller than ever when they stepped on Legacy Arena’s court on Monday. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they found out the hard way how tough winning in Birmingham can be.
LaFayette failed to finish in a nail-biter against Barbour County in the Class 2A semifinals, as the Bulldogs lost the lead with two minutes left in the fourth quarter and never recovered in a 64-62 loss. The defeat left LaFayette bitter after a back-and-forth fourth quarter in which both teams traded the lead 12 teams.
“That team was a really tough team just physically. They were so big, so long and strong. Man, they played like it,” LaFayette coach Obadiah Threadgill said. “I'm very proud of our young men for the way they competed. We made a few mistakes, and those mistakes kind of cost us. We had some opportunities from the free-throw line, and we didn't cash in on those.
“It's tough to lose like this with a group like this. These guys have worked extremely hard all year.”
Corey Boston’s layup with 2:16 to go in the fourth quarter was the final highlight for LaFayette before Barbour County (26-10) totally took over.
After Boston’s shot put LaFayette up 57-56, Ralpheal Nelson delivered a put-back jumper nearly 15 seconds later to put the Jaguars ahead by one point. Nelson grabbed a defensive rebound on LaFayette’s next possession, was fouled by Boston and hit the second of his two free throws, leaving Barbour County with a 59-57 advantage with 1:15 left on the clock.
As big as the free throws were for Barbour County, the foul was even more critical for LaFayette. Boston fouled out at that point, which meant the Bulldogs had to play without its floor general for the remainder of the game.
“That was very, very, very critical. As I looked at film on them I knew that their team was led as far as ball-handling and as far as facilitating by No. 3, Boston,” Barbour County coach Steve Fryer said. “Once he fouled, that was some of that leadership left for them. They pretty much had to put all of that on Burton to handle everything.”
Following a jump ball that went the Jaguars’ way, Nelson was fouled again and delivered back-to-back free throws to increase the lead to 61-57 with 41 seconds remaining. Willie Screws, who proved pivotal for Barbour County time and time again Monday, stepped to the line and hit two more free throws 12 seconds later to put the Jaguars up by six.
The Bulldogs were pressing with Boston left on the bench, but Markevious Moore managed a put-back with 12 seconds left to cut Barbour County’s lead to four. Moore’s shot proved to be the last gasp for LaFayette, as Nelson hit another free throw four seconds later to put his squad up by five.
Burton got off a 3-pointer before the final buzzer to cut Barbour County’s lead to two points, but it was nothing more than one last big play in the senior’s stellar career.
LaFayette’s struggles late capped off a performance in which the Bulldogs struggled mightily at times yet remained in the hunt throughout.
The Bulldogs fell behind Barbour County by 11 points twice in the first half, but it was the second occurrence after which LaFayette showed its first true signs of life.
Once De’Aunjai Williams’ dunk put the Jaguars ahead 29-18, the Bulldogs came through with a series of well-timed possessions that got them back into contention. Markevious Moore delivered a 3-pointer to create an eight-point difference in the score, and after Williams added a layup Corey Boston came right back with consecutive layups.
Tae Burton followed Boston’s shots with a layup and his second 3-pointer to cut Barbour County’s lead down to 31-30. Javier Walker added a layup to extend Barbour County’s lead to three points, but Burton had the last laugh of the first half with a layup with 11 seconds on the clock to cut the Jaguars’ lead down to two.
LaFayette’s awakening late in the first half was a welcomed sight for a Bulldogs’ squad that seemed totally caught off guard by the game’s opening minutes.
The Bulldogs stumbled out of the game with four turnovers in the game’s first four minutes, and the Jaguars took full advantage. Barbour County started the game a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and eventually left undefeated LaFayette looking up from the wrong side of a 15-4 score almost halfway through the opening quarter.
“The second time we came back, I think we just got in our minds that we were ready to play. We got ourselves in a hole because we came out — I guess we were overlooking them boys,” said Boston, who had 11 points and three assists. “It was just like we weren't up. I put it on myself as being a leader of this team. I should have sparked a fire up under these guys early. I guess I waited a little too late.”
Burton put up a game-high 26 points in the loss and also had five rebounds and four assists. Boston was the only other LaFayette player in double-digit scoring.
For Barbour County, Screws ended the night with 24 points and 14 rebounds and was followed closely behind by Williams, who had 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Threadgill said he had no doubt his players would build off the loss, adding it would be difficult for them to work harder than they did with him but that he expected them to do just that.
The defeat clearly stung for Burton — who was one of 11 seniors for the Bulldogs — but he maintained that it was a defeat every LaFayette player would make the most of.
“I think we'll take this loss and gain from it the rest of our lives. I think we're going to take this and work extremely hard in whatever we want to do in life, no matter what it is,” Burton said. “This loss really hurt all of us — especially with the seniors. I think this loss is really going to help us in life.”
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
LaFayette vs Barbour County AHSAA Class 2A boys State Semifinals
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.