MONTGOMERY – Over the past half-decade, the Lanett Panthers basketball team has become synonymous with success on the hardwood. On Monday, the Panthers took a major step in their quest for another state championship.
Lanett made quick work of Cornerstone in the Class 2A Southeast Regional finals, as the Panthers jumped out to a 21-point lead in the first half en route to an 82-52 victory. The win featured an impressive second quarter by the Panthers in which the team featured a hot run by Tra Abner and outscored the Eagles 22-5 before halftime.
The win sends Lanett to the state semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons. The Panthers will play Jacksonville Christian on Monday in Birmingham.
“It's just magnificent. It never gets old,” Lanett coach Richard Carter said. “It was a really big second quarter. Our second group — our 'Bandit' group — they went in. If you noticed, they played about half of that second quarter. They started it in the first quarter, and we left them there because they were playing so well.
“They didn't give up anything. They played hard on defense, and they did exactly what we want them to do.”
Lanett (19-11) left the first quarter with a four-point lead before erupting with an eight-minute run that put the game away.
Alanteo Cheeks came back after just beating the buzzer in the first quarter and quickly dropped a 3-pointer to set the pace for a Lanett team that let its smaller lineup to the brunt of the work before halftime. The Panthers were cognizant of taking good shots as the minutes ticked away, ultimately ending the quarter with a 6-of-12 showing from the field.
Abner was the point man on many of Lanett’s biggest plays before the break. Abner did his part to get open and to also share the ball when necessary, and his 11 points in the second quarter alone set the Panthers up to cruise through the remaining minutes of action.
“I think my defense came first, then the offense came. I just wanted to help my team and myself get the W,” said Abner, whose 14 points tied him with teammate Kintavious Dozer for the game-high. “The second team, they've probably as good as the first team. I think they've got a lot of confidence coming in. They play good defense. They don't score as much, but when they get in they do play hard.”
Just before halftime, Lanett’s Markavious Atkinson delivered two big 3-pointers to put his side up 21 points.
While the Panthers were adding point after point, the Eagles couldn’t seem to get off any shots before the break. Cornerstone (22-9) went 1-for-11 from the field in the second quarter, which was the perfect combination for Lanett to take things over.
Cornerstone came out firing in the third with three 3-pointers to try and close the gap, but the impact was minimal. Dozier drilled a pair of 3-pointers himself, and the Panthers put up 18 more points to keep Cornerstone at bay.
The Panthers went into the final eight minutes of play with a 22-point lead to all but seal the deal on the semifinal-clinching win.
Dozier, Zameron Boozer and Kristian Story were named to the All-Tournament team for Lanett. For Story, the victory was a welcomed sight after things didn’t go so well for the Panthers when they played in Montgomery last season.
“This time last year, we were disappointed at this time,” said Story, who had 11 points on Monday. “I know the feeling to go to the Final Four, so for me to have that feeling back now is the best feeling.”
As the Panthers turn their attention to Jacksonville Christian, Carter said his message will not change. Lanett prides itself on running a high-tempo style that will wind their opponents, and the fact the Panthers’ second team played so well Monday showed they can go with a smaller lineup with minimal repercussions.
For Boozer, the mission is for the Panthers to continue clicking just as they have this entire postseason.
“(We’re telling each other to) keep pushing forward,” said Boozer, who had nine points. “We came a long way. We came off a rough season, and now we're getting back in motion. We have to keep going.”
