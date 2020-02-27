BIRMINGHAM — The Lanett Panthers watched an eight-point lead midway through the fourth quarter slip away in the Class 1A title game Thursday, but they still had one more chance as the final seconds counted down.
Despite their penchant for coming up clutch, the Panthers couldn’t get that must-have shot to fall.
Trailing Pickens County by two points, Lanett’s final possession brought the Panthers an unfamiliar gut punch once the team missed three consecutive shots and watched as Pickens County’s Javion Belle grabbed the final rebound to seal the Tornadoes’ 57-55 victory.
The loss was a bittersweet ending for Lanett (21-12) and legendary coach Richard Carter, who coached his final game before retirement.
“I wouldn’t trade (our team) for nothing in the world. They gave to me a dream of a lifetime. They brought me back to the Final Four and got us in the finals in my last game,” Carter said. “Number one, we missed critical free throws prior to that (Pickens County run). Number two, we turned the ball over in their press. We knew it was coming, but we just for whatever reason got a little shook — I don’t know if we got shook or were just impatient in breaking the press.
“As a result of that, we turned the basketball over. You can’t turn the basketball over against a basketball team like them.”
After Kintavious Dozier’s layup put Lanett up 49-41 with 5:25 left in the fourth quarter, Pickens (26-3) reeled off a run that the Panthers couldn’t recover from.
Belle fired off a 3-pointer to ignite the Tornadoes’ sideline before Jah-Marien Latham stepped up and nailed a 3 of his own, which totally caught the Panthers off guard. Cameron Boozer delivered a dunk to give Lanett a 51-47 lead with 3:15 to go, but after his big-time play the Tornadoes ripped off eight unanswered points to go from down four to up four with 1:39 left in the fourth.
“I told them to do exactly what they did and for us to just run and jump. They looked at me, and they said, ‘Coach, we’re going to do it.’ That’s what they did,” Pickens County coach Marcuss Barnes said. “We were able to speed them up a little bit more. We were able to get their big guys out with foul trouble, and we were able to trap some of those guards. That was the key to us getting back into the game.”
Needing an answer fast, Dozier delivered a layup to cut Pickens’ lead to two with 1:34 remaining. The Panthers got the ball back on Pickens’ next possession via a steal by Dozier, but he was hit with a charge down low to take away the would-be tying basket.
Lanett stayed alive after the Tornadoes went 1-for-3 on their next three free throws, and Cameron Boozer’s layup with 23 seconds to go cut Pickens’ lead down to 56-55. Dariun Doss hit his first of two free throws to put the Tornadoes up two, which set up Lanett’s mad dash downcourt.
Once Zameron Boozer secured the rebound, he fired the ball to Quae Houston, who pulled up for a mid-range jumper that didn’t fall. Zameron Boozer got his 11th rebound of the night and went up for a layup only for that shot not to fall, and after a deflection the ball bounced to Kristian Story.
Story, who had delivered so many heroic moments in basketball and football at Lanett, tried to drive into the paint before recognizing a defender in his way and instead pulling up for a jumper.
The would-be tying shot ricocheted off the rim and into the arms of Belle, who secured the ball and sent the Pickens faithful into an absolute frenzy.
“I think it was a rebound that kind of got knocked back out to me. I just tried to get to the goal and give it a shot,” said Story, who finished with nine points. “I don’t remember who it was, but somebody stepped in front of me so I just tried to pull up and shoot it. It rolled around the rim, and it just came out. I thought it was going in, but it didn’t go how I expected it to.”
“We were in position. Really, I just didn’t want them to score at all. I just wanted to win the game,” Belle said. “I just felt like I just wanted to do anything — whatever it took to win the game.”
The incredible fourth quarter provided the finishing touches on a game that Lanett seemed destined to take control of early.
Points came at a premium in the first quarter for both squads, and the two teams combined to go 0-for-14 from the field before Story drove into the paint and connected on a shot while also drawing a foul.
Pickens County didn’t hit a single shot outside of free throws until there was 1:58 left on the clock to tie the game at 4-4, but Story broke the tie with a 3-pointer nearly one minute later to help Lanett take the lead going into the second quarter.
The Panthers came out in the second quarter seemingly ready to take the game over.
While the Tornadoes continued struggling to hit any shots, Lanett rattled off a quick 6-0 run to open the quarter courtesy Alanteo Cheeks’ 3-pointer, Larontavious Hurston’s free throw and Seidrion Langston’s jumper. The two teams traded a pair of free throws before Story made that well-timed pass to Zameron Boozer, who clung to the rim after putting the Panthers up 19-10 with 4:22 to go until the break.
Just when it appeared the Panthers were set to seal yet another championship, Pickens County pushed back.
Once Dozier hit a pair of free throws to put Lanett ahead 23-10, the Tornadoes ended the first half on a dominant 11-0 run that put them right back in the thick of things. The comeback was a product of two things: Pickens County finally finding a rhythm offensively, and Lanett getting just a bit too sure of itself, especially when it came to long-range shot selection.
Pickens County’s strong second quarter left Lanett with a 23-21 lead at halftime.
Lanett took exactly 48 seconds in the third quarter to pad its lead from two points to seven once Houston delivered a layup then came right back with a 3-pointer to create a 28-21 score. The Tornadoes didn’t go down easy — drawing within three points with just under four minutes to go before the fourth — to set up an unforgettable fourth quarter of action.
Dozier led Lanett with 12 points and was followed close behind by Cameron Boozer, who had 10.
Dozier transferred to Lanett from Valley prior to the season, and in the game’s aftermath the junior applauded Story and the Boozer twins — all of whom were seniors — for their work for the Panthers this season.
Dozier admitted he did not expect to go this far this postseason, but he hopes the experience will pay off for him in due time.
“It means the world to me, really. I never thought I would have gotten here, but these kids did a great job. We got here,” Dozier said. “It didn’t turn out how we really expected it to turn out, but I’m just thankful for the journey and what the seniors have shown me. It’s going to make me keep going.”
While Dozier and seven other underclassmen will be back next season, the team’s five seniors and their head coach will not.
Carter’s final game provided heartbreak when a storybook ending was painfully close. Despite the outcome, Carter held his head high and even cracked a joke as he talked about his last game.
“I would have really loved to have won it, but it just didn’t happen that way,” Carter said. “I thank those young men and those other nine guys that’s over there in that (locker room) because they made me proud, made the city proud and made our county proud.
“It’s bittersweet, but I’m going to ride off into the sunset and hopefully go to Florida and fish with my brother.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.