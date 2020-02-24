Thank you for Reading.
...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PEACHTREE CITY HAS ISSUED A FLOOD
WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA...
CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL...
CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES
.RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL HAS CAUSED SIGNIFICANT RUNOFF INTO STREAMS AND
RIVERS WHICH WILL CAUSE FLOODING IN SOME AREAS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ALL PERSONS WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST
FORECASTS...AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT
LIFE AND PROPERTY.
THE LATEST STAGE DATA WAS FURNISHED IN COOPERATION WITH THE UNITED
STATES GEOLOGICAL SURVEY.
&&
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PEACHTREE CITY HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD WARNING FOR
THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS.
* FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT.
* AT 11 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.3 FEET...AND STEADY.
* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET.
* FORECAST TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY TONIGHT AND CONTINUE TO RISE
TO NEAR 27.4 FEET BY TOMORROW MORNING.THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW
FLOOD STAGE BY WEDNESDAY EVENING.
* AT 27 FEET...FLOOD STAGE IS REACHED. MINOR FLOODING OCCURS ALONG
THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET
BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS BEGIN TO FLOOD AND
WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE WATER LEVEL CONTINUES TO APPROACH
THE FOUNDATION OF THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER IN ALABAMA.
&&
Lanett's Kintavious Dozier (00) dribbles the ball past JCA's Eli Fair (11) during the Lanett vs Jacksonville Christian AHSAA Class 1A boys State Semifinals at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Monday.
BIRMINGHAM – After surprisingly missing a trip to Legacy Arena last season, the Lanett Panthers returned Monday with only a win against Jacksonville Christian separating them from another trip to the state title game. Despite the challenge, the Panthers proved willing and able to silence the Thunder.
Lanett took care of a pesky Jacksonville Christian squad in the Class 1A semifinals by riding a dominant end to the second half and into the early minutes of the third and holding on in the game’s final minutes to take a 70-61 victory. The win sends the Panthers to the state championship game for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
PHOTO GALLERY: Check out scenes from the Lanett vs. Jacksonville Christian game in a gallery at the end of this story.
Lanett (21-11) will face the winner of Pickens County and Francis Marion at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
“I didn't think (Jacksonville Christian) could shoot it as well as they did. We kind of ran their legs a little bit short, and the jumpers quit going in the second half,” Lanett head coach Richard Carter said. “Hey, kudos to them but doing such a wonderful job, and I want to say kudos to our team for what they've done, especially the two big boys (Cameron and Zameron Boozer) and this young man that's sitting next to me (Kintavious Dozier).”
Lanett traded blow after blow with Jacksonville Christian (24-7) in the opening half before Lanett began a run that severely threatened the Thunder’s chances.
Lanett led for the better part of the opening quarter, but the Panthers’ dominance came into jeopardy after their reserves allowed the Thunder to claw back into contention prior to the first quarter’s end. To the Panthers’ credit, they never showed any sign of panicking.
After falling behind 26-24 with 6:33 left until halftime, Lanett launched a 14-2 scoring run from which Jacksonville Christian never recovered. The one-sided run of basketball featured six points by Cameron Boozer in addition to baskets from Kintavious Dozier, Tra Abner and Kristian Story.
The Thunder stopped the scoring run with 26 seconds still on the clock, but after Larontavious Hurston’s layup they entered the half down 38-30. To their dismay, the Panthers’ highlight-worthy plays in the first half kept on coming after the intermission.
Jacksonville Christian’s Nash Messer came out of the break with a 3-pointer to give his side some life, but Dozier and Qua Houston answered right back with consecutive 3-pointers to keep the momentum on Lanett’s side.
The duo’s deep shots from behind the arc set up another impressive run by the Panthers, which turned those six points into an 11-5 Lanett run in a matter of nearly five minutes. The last of those points — which came on Cameron Boozer dunk — gave the Panthers a 12-point advantage, their largest of the contest.
Lanett’s run was due in part to his dominance on the boards. The Panthers ended the morning with 51 rebounds, which was 15 more than the Thunder.
“The rebounding advantage is always big. In fact, when we when we issue our keys for every game, that's the top of the list: defense and then comes rebounding and free-throw shooting. It was really big today,” Carter said. “At halftime, I think we had 27, so that was big for us. I think the kids did a really, really good job today. Our guards didn't rebound well because there were times down on the offensive end where we didn't box out and do what we're supposed to do. We'll correct that before Thursday.”
Jacksonville Christian put up a fight in the time that remained and at one point in the fourth quarter cut Lanett’s lead down to five points. Fortunately for the Panthers, they had plenty left in the tank to fend them off.
Messer and teammate Tanner Wilson drilled a pair of 3-pointers in the last three minutes of action to cut Lanett’s lead to a couple possessions, but again the Panthers kept calm. Dozier connected on a pair of layups to end the Thunder’s last-ditch efforts.
Cameron Boozer fittingly delivered the play that ultimately sealed Lanett’s victory. After Kristian Story missed a free throw with about 30 seconds to go, he came in hard for the offensive rebound, secured the ball and fired it back up to give the Panthers a six-point lead late.
“I really didn't think about much,” said Cameron Boozer, who had 20 points in the victory. “I just saw the ball and knew I had to get it. I got it.”
Kintavious Dozier delivered again and again for Lanett and ended the victory with a game-high 21 points and on 9-of-21 shooting from the field. Cameron Boozer followed with 20 points and a game-high 19 rebounds and was responsible for most of the Panthers’ 56 points in the paint.
“It feels great, especially being a part of an organization like this and having a great coach, great teammates, great fanbase, all of that,” Dozier said. “It's very special for me to be here. I didn't think I'd be here, but they got me here.”
As exciting as the moment was for the Panthers, there was no sense of celebration after the game. The players calmly lined up to high-five Jacksonville Christian after a hard-fought game, and during the postgame interviews the smiles and jubilation were kept to a minimum.
Lanett isn’t new to this stage courtesy its past success, and that experience showed after Monday’ game. The Panthers were already setting their sights on Thursday, and the entire team understood there is work to be done between now and then.
“We didn't play very well today. Over the last six games we've been really really, really playing good basketball and stopping people. We didn't do a good job with it today,” Carter said. “We missed too many free throws, and they know it. They know what practice will be like tomorrow. It's all free-throw shooting.”
