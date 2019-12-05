Lanett quarterback Kristian Story’s senior season has featured an ever-growing list of achievements that included setting two new AHSAA state records. At the end of Thursday’s state championship game against Mars Hill Bible, Story and the Panthers added the accomplishment they wanted the most.
Story took the Class 1A state championship game over as only he could, as the Alabama commit rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more in Lanett’s 41-30 victory over Mars Hill Bible. The victory secured Lanett’s second state championship in the last three years and the team’s sixth undefeated season in program history.
Story officially broke the game open for Lanett in the final minutes of the game’s third quarter. With Lanett clinging to a 28-22 lead, Story took a snap from shotgun around midfield, faded to his right, recognized a hole in the middle of the field and took off running. Story immediately cut to his left and raced behind his Panthers’ teammates down the sideline on a 52-yard touchdown run that left Mars Hill in a 34-22 hole.
It was just that kind of night for Story, particularly in a third quarter that started with Lanett trailing by two points.
Lanett opened the second half with the football and went to work quickly on a tiring Mars Hill defense, driving the ball 53 yards in seven plays thanks to BJ Smith’s 19-yard run that was followed by Story’s passes to Tray Abner and Quay Houston.
After Ka’Darius Zackery’s six-yard run got Lanett to the Mars Hill 2-yard line, Story found the end zone on a two-yard run with 10:21 to go in the third.
Lanett needed a stop defensively after Story’s short scamper to the end zone, and it got it on Mars Hill’s next drive. Mars Hill kept firing along like it had all afternoon until this drive, which reached the Lanett 10-yard line but ended on a fourth-down incompletion in the back of the Lanett end zone.
Three plays later, Story went on the run of his life.
Mars Hill didn’t throw in the towel after Story’s second rushing score, but the problem was the Lanett offense refused to let up. After Mars Hill running back Justus McDaniel scored for the third time in the game to cut Lanett’s lead to four points, Lanett went right back down the field and again stretched its lead. Story fired the ball to Houston, who broke one tackle as his teammates set up blocks then turned on the after-burners on a 30-yard run to the end zone.
Houston’s scoring reception gave Lanett a 41-30 advantage with 11:18 left in the contest.
Mars Hill had one last shot late, but again the Lanett defense came up when it had to. With the final minutes ticking away, a Mars Hill ball-carrier ran for a would-be first down when a Lanett player knocked the ball away. As the ball went up for grabs, it was Story who picked up the ball to help seal Lanett’s 14th and final victory of 2019.
The exciting second half followed the same script of the game’s first two quarters during which both teams came out firing.
Mars Hill chose to open the game with the ball and quickly showed why, marching down the field in a manner of three minutes and 44 seconds before running back Justus McDaniel found the end zone on a one-yard run. Mars Hill opted to go for two and found the end zone again, leaving the score 8-0 with 8:16 left in the first.
To its credit, Lanett answered right back. Story got his Panthers going with passes to Larontavious Hurston, Quay Houston and Tray Abner on a drive that ended when Story fired downfield for Abner, who caught the pass between several Mars Hill defenders and scored on a 28-yard reception.
Lanett opted not to chase points early and instead kicked the extra point to leave the score 8-7.
The two teams traded two more scores between them before the second quarter even started. Mars Hill’s Peyton Higgins found paydirt on a run to the left for an 8-yard run a little over a minute before Lanett’s D’Quez Madden got in on a 3-yard run.
Mars Hill converted another two-point play after Higgins score, and Lanett had an extra point blocked to leave the score 16-13 entering the second quarter.
After stopping Mars Hill on fourth down early in the second quarter, Lanett went to work in search of its first lead of the afternoon. Story showed off his speed on the ensuing drive with a 32-yard down the right sideline to move his team deep into Mars Hill territory. BJ Smith finished the possession with points on the next play, scoring on a six-yard carry to put Lanett up 20-16 with 7:53 left until halftime.
Mars Hill, however, wouldn’t be held back for too long. McDaniel answered Lanett’s go-ahead score with a hard-fought 20-yard touchdown run with 3:04 left until halftime that put Mars Hill ahead of Lanett 22-20.
Lanett 41, Mars Hill Bible 30
LAN — 13 7 14 7 - 41
MHB — 16 6 0 8 - 30
1st Quarter
MHB — Justus McDaniel 1-yard run (2-point good), 8:16
LAN — Tray Abner 15-yard pass from Kristian Story (XP good), 4:12
MHB — Peyton Higgins 8-yard run (2-point good), 2:21
LAN — D’Quez Madden 3-yard run (XP blocked), 0:59
2nd Quarter
LAN — BJ Smith 6-yard run (XP good), 7:53
MHB — McDaniel 20-yard run (2-point no good), 3:04
3rd Quarter
LAN — Story 2-yard run (2-point good), 10:21
LAN — Story 52-yard run (XP no good), 4:01
4th Quarter
MHB — McDaniel 1-yard run (2-point good), 11:58
LAN — Houston 30-yard reception from Story (XP good), 11:18
