LANETT — Lanett High School barely had enough room for onlookers to stand Friday night when the Panthers took on rival LaFayette for two sell-out games in the 700-person capacity gym. When the night was said and done, the fans of both sides had a varsity victory to go home with.
The two rivals split their matchups in their second meeting of the season, as the Lanett girls won 39-37 on a last-second shot and the LaFayette boys took care of business in a 96-73 victory. The Bulldogs’ win over Lanett to close the night meant the team was still undefeated after 20 games.
“Our guys are really, really poised and really experienced. They are really seasoned, and they’re in shape. They’re really conditioned,” LaFayette boys coach Obadiah Threadgill IV said. “Normally we play four quarters, and we can run another two or three quarters. Tonight, they really gave it all.”
LaFayette (20-0, 6-0) had a slim lead over Lanett after the game’s first two quarters, but Tae Burton and his teammates made sure they stretched the lead before the fourth quarter arrived.
Burton went off in the third period, putting up eight big points in the span of 45 seconds to get the ball rolling for the Bulldogs. Burton continued to shine in the remaining minutes of the game and ended the victory with 30 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
With Burton’s scoring combined with several key rebounds from Antavious Woody, the Bulldogs took off and left Lanett in a 68-47 hole entering the fourth quarter. The Panthers managed to cut the lead down to 12 with 3:01 remaining only for Burton and Co. to get back in a rhythm offensively and slam the door in the Panthers’ faces.
For Threadgill, Burton’s performance came as no surprise given the magnitude of the game.
“Listen, Tae Burton is a hell of a basketball player,” Threadgill said. “He works so hard, and all of them do. Your brightest star has got to shine on the biggest stages, and I expect that from him. He’s got a lot of experience and a lot of reps on him, and he lives for these kinds of moments.
“Tonight, he was able to explode.”
Markevious Moore put up the next-best scoring effort for LaFayette with 18 points along with five rebounds. Two other Bulldogs — Corey Boston and JeMatheus Reese — ended in double digits.
The loss for Lanett (7-7, 3-0) was a bitter one due in part to the play of Kintavious Dozier, who had 40 points in the loss.
LaFayette’s victory followed a thriller between the two schools that saw Lanett get the last laugh.
After watching LaFayette (5-8, 3-1) roar to life in the third quarter, Lanett (6-7, 2-1) battled back and tied the game 36-36 with 58 seconds left in the fourth. LaFayette’s Alahbra’J Todd hit one of two free throws to put the Lady Bulldogs on top with 25 seconds to go, and after Lanett missed two free throws it seemed the home squad was in trouble.
That, however, was not the case.
A technical on LaFayette sent Lanett’s Alyse Madden to the line with 12 seconds left, and she connected on one free throw to tie the game 37-37. Madden’s heroics weren’t done there, either, as she pulled down a rebound in the final seconds and fired it up for two points to leave LaFayette scrambling to find a late answer.
To Lanett coach Charlie Williams’ delight, the Lady Bulldogs did not.
“(Alyse is) a ballplayer. I tell her that every day. She’s one of my leaders. She’s a junior. She’s just a ballplayer,” Williams said. “It’s a rivalry game. We played them up there, and it was similar to this the first time we played them. They made the run, and we didn’t make the shots there at the end they did.
“It was just different this time. We just kept our poise and made the shots.”
Breanna Glaze led Lanett in the victory with 15 points along with four rebounds. Jakiva Little followed with six points.
For LaFayette, Ebony Williams got the team going in the third with her 3-point shooting and ended up with a game-high 23 points along with eight rebounds. Todd was second on the team with seven points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.