With three state titles in basketball and two in football, Lanett senior Kristian Story doesn’t lack for championship moments.
The rare occasion on which he missed out on one, however, is the reason he’s still playing for the Panthers.
Story decided not to enroll early at Alabama for football and instead play on the Panthers’ basketball team for one more season. The decision to stick around and chase one more high school championship has paid off so far, as the Panthers will play in the Class 1A semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Monday against Jacksonville Christian with a spot in the state title game on the line.
“(Going back to the semifinals) means a lot,” Story said after Lanett defeated Cornerstone Christian in the Southeast Regional final on Monday. “I know what I mean to my team, and for me to forego going to school early to play basketball and for us to get to this point, it just shows I didn’t do it for no reason. I’m happy that I did it.”
Not quite done
Story said during his junior year he began making plans to graduate in December 2019 and enroll at whatever university he was attending soon after. Those plans changed on February 14, 2019.
Lanett, which had won three straight championships in Class 2A, found the path harder than anticipated in a 1A battle with Georgiana in the Southeast Regional semifinals. Lanett battled back late but ultimately came up on the wrong side of a 55-50 score.
At that point, Story made up his mind that he wasn’t leaving Lanett one minute earlier than he had to.
“(Enrolling early) was my initial plan my junior year until we lost in the regional basketball tournament,” Story said. “We had won state my previous three years on varsity, and I couldn’t go out as a loser.”
Story’s return was a welcomed sight for coach Richard Carter, who said Story never even mentioned leaving early. Carter credited Story as being a true leader when he’s on the hardwood, and his understanding of the game at point guard has helped put the Panthers in winning position again and again.
Carter said the Lanett coaches always tell their players to do whatever is best for them as far as college goes. Still, it’s not a stretch to think Carter was excited to see one of his best players return for one more run at a title.
“His presence on the court makes all the difference in the world,” Carter said. “He’s an extension of the coaching staff. He knows what we’re trying to accomplish, and as a result he recognizes and reads defenses well. He sets us in our defenses, plus he has great anticipation when we’re trapping. He’s just a good all-around player.
“He’ll be a great loss next year, but hey, he’s a stud puppy.”
Story Time
Even though Story’s senior season has ultimately led to another Final Four trip, the path back to Birmingham hasn’t exactly been smooth.
Story — and the majority of Lanett’s basketball team — got a predictably late start in conditioning thanks to playing on the football team, which captured its second state championship in three years in early December. Story also missed several games in the early part of the season due to the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game in Hattiesburg, Miss., and the Panthers’ lackluster play without him was hard to ignore.
Story eventually returned and helped Lanett find a groove before another setback later in the season threatened his postseason dreams. An illness sidelined Story with the state tournament in sight, and even he wondered how quickly he could bounce back.
“I had some internal issues,” Story said about what kept him out. “I was afraid because I didn’t know how long I would be out.”
Luckily for Story and the Panthers, his issues could only slow him down for so long.
Story showed up ready to go for the Panthers come playoff time, which included an 11-point effort in the Panthers’ 30-point victory over Cornerstone. His play has been crucial for a Lanett squad that constantly looks to push the pace and recognize all scoring opportunities, which are tasks made easier when Story is in at point.
Story’s play has obviously been a boost for the Panthers’ chances, but his decision to return to the team has been meaningful to his teammates, too.
Zameron Boozer lauded Story as a player who brings skill and energy to the court every time he steps on it, but Boozer added Story’s decision to put his football career on hold for another few months was a confidence booster for his teammates. Boozer said the decision showed them how much Story thought of them as a team, and Story’s return made it clear he felt yet another championship was within reach.
“It shows he has faith in us. Also, he knows we can win it this year,” Boozer said. “We’ve all been working hard just for this moment, so we not going to let it pass us like last year.”
Story knows what the mission is Monday, and he said the Panthers must play their game and not let Jacksonville Christian dictate the pace in order to have a chance.
Story has been a part of some of the biggest moments in Lanett athletics’ history, and the chance to add to that was too good for even Tuscaloosa to lure him away. It’s hard to imagine ever getting sick of winning, and for Story, doing it again would provide the exclamation point to close out an incredible high school career.
“It would mean a lot because we’ve waited so long to get back to this point,” Story said. “For us to go out back on top would be great.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.