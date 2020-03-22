Legendary coach Richard Carter recognized while guiding Lanett to the state championship game this season a simple fact: Zameron and Cameron Boozer are just better when they are together.
The identical twins each stand over 6-foot-9, a rare sight in Class 1 basketball, but instead of staggering their minutes to keep one on the floor at all times, Carter and Lanett found the best success when their big guys played next to each other.
“The coaches, they usually play us together, because we get more done together as far as rebounding and stuff like that,” Cameron said.
The Boozer twins will have the opportunity to play together for four more years now as they announced their commitment to Jacksonville University on Thursday evening.
“It feels great to commit to Jacksonville,” Zameron said. “I felt like it was the place for me to be. It is a great school. I liked the coaching staff and what it has going for itself.”
Jacksonville is in the A-Sun Conference and finished this season with a 14-18 record and 7-9 record in conference play.
The Boozers were excited to visit the campus, but the coronavirus made that impossible for the time being, but they look forward to the opportunity to get down there as soon as they can.
“They liked our physicality, the way we play and the way we get up and down the court,” Zameron said.
Players often enjoy going through the recruiting process together with a teammate and classmate, but for the Boozer boys, they had an even more memorable experience going through it as brothers.
“It has been real good having my brother with me every step of the way and I am really grateful for that,” Cameron said.
Lanett has a rich tradition of producing top-tier athletes and sending them to the next level. The Boozers are grateful for the opportunity to play at Lanett and feel it helped prepare them for this next step.
“I learned many, many lessons,” Zameron said. “I can’t put them all into words.”
The Panthers finished the season a Class 1 runners up. Zameron finished the season averaging 14 points and nine rebounds a game. Cameron averaged seven points a night, but complemented his brother well with a team-leading 11 rebounds per game.
“It was definitely a ‘must’ for us to go to the same school,” Zameron said. “That was the plan the entire time.”
The Boozer brothers will now look to continue to feed off each other at the next level.
“I’m glad we put ourselves in this situation,” Zameron said. “We are just going to keep pushing.”
