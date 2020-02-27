When the Lanett Panthers lost in the Class 1A regional semifinals last season, coach Richard Carter put his retirement plans on hold in search of one more state title. Tonight, Carter’s players will do their best to send the 72-year-old out as a champion.
Lanett (21-11) will take on Pickens County (25-3) for the Class 1A state championship game at 5:45 p.m. CT in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. A win would extend the Panthers’ dominance over the last half-decade, as it would give them their fourth state championship in five years.
“I’m trying to take it all in stride. I’m so happy and so proud. I prayed and asked the Lord to let me win my last one. Whether we win it or not, I’m going to be happy that we made it to the finals,” Carter said. “I knew I had some talented athletes that were coming back. One of my assistant coaches said (last season), ‘Are you going to go out like that?’ I said, ‘I don’t think so.’
“We took the opportunity to stay one more year, and the Good Lord has blessed us. We’ve gotten back to the Final Four and are now in the finals. It’s meant a lot to us.”
Carter’s nine seasons at Lanett have put the Panthers on the map as one of Alabama’s premier basketball programs. That development is a special one for those involved, especially given how excellent timing led Carter to Lanett in the first place.
After resigning from Greenville (Ga.), Carter was headed back to Alabama when he called former player Marcus Pollard, who was sitting alongside his brother-in-law, Lanett athletic director Clifford Story. Story knew about Carter going back to Carter’s tenure at Valley, and before too long he got the phone from Pollard and went into pitch-man mode.
“I said, ‘Man, are you done coaching basketball?’ Story recalled. “He said, ‘Yeah, I’m through.’ I said, ‘Well, what if I can offer you a job at Lanett?’ He said, ‘I’ll be there tomorrow.’”
“I said to myself when I was coming home, ‘Lord, I gave it my best shot. We didn’t ever win a state championship, so I’m going to be grateful for what you’ve done for me,’” Carter said. “I had really kind of thought that I wouldn’t do it again. I said, ‘Well, maybe the Good Lord’s opening up a door for me.’”
Carter decided he wasn’t quite done coaching and took Story up on his offer. After guiding 13 teams to the state semifinals, but never reaching the title game prior to coming to Lanett, Carter broke through in a big way in the 2015-2016 season by leading the Panthers to the Class 2A championship.
That title-game victory over St. Luke’s was just the beginning, as the Panthers followed it up with championships the next two years to further cement Carter’s legacy.
Carter had plenty of talent on this year’s team, but the Panthers struggled out of the gate to a 3-7 record as the majority of their players worked their way into basketball shape after playing for Lanett’s title-winning football team. Despite the early struggles, Carter kept his players focused on the big picture and watched closely as the team made noticeable strides toward the back-half of the season.
Now, Lanett enters the state title game riding a seven-game winning streak and has not lost in nearly a month.
“We struggled in the beginning. Coach Carter got us all in shape, and toward the middle of the season we were back in rhythm,” Zameron Boozer said. “It’s awesome to play under a legendary coach like him. He gets the most out of us by telling us what to do the first time to motivate us. If we don’t get it right, then we’re on the line.”
Carter emphasized coming out with energy against Pickens County, and he pointed to Jawan Petty and Javion Belle as players Lanett must play tight defense on. He also called on the likes of Boozer and his brother, Cameron, to help the Panthers out-rebound the Tornadoes, especially since Lanett has the size advantage.
Zameron Boozer said winning another championship for Carter would prove how good of a coach he is, and the senior center said he is using that as motivation to give tonight’s game all he’s got. Story wasn’t shy about how much he wants Carter to go out on top, and he told Carter he had been praying that Lanett would be able to win for him.
Carter doesn’t need another championship to seal his status as one of the state’s top coaches, but it would provide him with the greatest goodbye present possible. Being able to add another blue map to his collection would allow him to celebrate the work of a coach who has been a major influence throughout his life.
“Going from a position of not even thinking you’re going to ever win one to now winning three in a row and then four in five years, that’s very, very special,” Carter said. “My high school coach was a great coach. I learned a lot from him, and he never won a state championship. I want to dedicate this one to him because I still love that man. This man is 80-something years old, coach Arthur Dunn. Here’s a man who’s still teaching kids how to do geometry.
“It’s very special to me. I just want to say thank you to him by winning another one.”
