The latest edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s basketball rankings saw little change among the local teams, with Lee-Scott’s boys being one of the exceptions.
Lee-Scott moved up two spots to No. 5 in the AISA this week. The Warriors (15-4) are in an important stretch of their schedule, which includes a home game against rival Glenwood on Thursday.
Lee-Scott was one of five local boys teams that moved up or down this week. Tallassee dropped one spot to No. 7 in Class 5A, Dadeville dropped out of the 3A rankings, Lanett moved up two spots to No. 8 in 1A, and Chambers Academy fell two spots to No. 7 in the AISA.
All six girls teams previously ranked remained in the same spots this week.
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings are as follows. Teams are submitted for consideration by their area’s sports writers:
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (23-1)
2. Foley (26-2)
3. Spain Park (22-3)
4. McGill-Toolen (20-4)
5. Theodore (21-3)
6. Austin (20-4)
7. Gadsden City (19-5)
8. Hewitt-Trussville (15-7)
9. Vestavia Hills (18-8)
10. Auburn (17-7)
Others nominated: Davidson (14-10), Florence (16-7), Huntsville (10-12), Sparkman (14-12).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (25-1)
2. Athens (18-3)
3. Carver-Birmingham (21-5)
4. Lee-Huntsville (21-7)
5. Opelika (20-5)
6. Eufaula (20-4)
7. McAdory (20-5)
8. Dothan (16-3)
9. Homewood (21-2)
10. Carver-Montgomery (16-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (20-2), Chelsea (18-5), Clay-Chalkville (13-7), Cullman (17-8), Hartselle (15-10), Mae Jemison (16-11), Muscle Shoals (15-8), Park Crossing (14-7), Pelham (16-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Charles Henderson (20-0)
2. Ramsay (18-4)
3. Central-Tuscaloosa (18-3)
4. Madison Academy (24-3)
5. Pleasant Grove (18-4)
6. East Limestone (20-3)
7. LeFlore (19-6)
8. Center Point (16-4)
9. Shelby Co. (17-4)
10. West Point (20-5)
Others nominated: Brewer (15-8), Jackson (19-4), Mortimer Jordan (17-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Rogers (19-4)
2. Greensboro (19-1)
3. Anniston (17-3)
4. North Jackson (17-6)
5. Priceville (14-8)
6. Childersburg (20-3)
7. Hokes Bluff (16-7)
8. Sipsey Valley (18-5)
9. Trinity (16-6)
10. Deshler (14-8)
Others nominated: DAR (12-12), Handley (15-7), Headland (15-3), Sumter Central (7-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Pisgah (21-1)
2. Prattville Christian (23-1)
3. T.R. Miller (14-1)
4. Susan Moore (19-3)
5. Glencoe (18-6)
6. Pike Road (20-4)
7. Midfield (16-8)
8. Lauderdale Co. (21-4)
9. Phil Campbell (16-5)
10. Montgomery Academy (18-4)
Others nominated: Plainview (15-7), Straughn (15-4), Winfield (17-6).
CLASS 2A
1. Cold Springs (21-2)
2. Geneva Co. (17-4)
3. Collinsville (18-2)
4. Sacred Heart (14-6)
5. G.W. Long (17-5)
6. Central-Hayneville (17-3)
7. Sand Rock (16-7)
8. Fyffe (17-5)
9. Ider (18-4)
10. Hatton (18-5)
Others nominated: Addison (15-2), Cedar Bluff (12-10), Samson (14-6).
CLASS 1A
1. Spring Garden (22-2)
2. Skyline (20-2)
3. St. Luke's (18-3)
4. Mars Hill Bible (18-6)
5. Loachapoka (17-7)
6. Decatur Heritage (13-9)
7. Pleasant Home (12-4)
8. Belgreen (16-6)
9. Phillips (11-10)
10. Falkville (16-6)
Others nominated: Coosa Christian (14-8), Elba (15-6), Georgiana (13-5), Kinston (8-5), McIntosh (14-4).
AISA
1. Southern Academy (17-1)
2. Lee-Scott (17-2)
3. Glenwood (14-6)
4. Clarke Prep (16-5)
5. Monroe Academy (9-1)
6. Pickens Academy (11-4)
7. Patrician Academy (10-3)
8. Springwood (13-5)
9. Pike Liberal Arts (16-7)
10. Northside Methodist (13-8)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (13-7), Eastwood Academy (8-11), Evangel Christian (10-13), Fort Dale Academy (11-4), Meadowview (9-9).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Mountain Brook (24-1)
2. Lee-Montgomery (23-0)
3. Fairhope (17-3)
4. Hoover (19-8)
5. McGill-Toolen (18-7)
6. Oak Mountain (16-8)
7. Thompson (18-8)
8. Austin (18-8)
9. Bob Jones (20-7)
10. Sparkman (16-11)
Others nominated: Baker (15-7), Florence (14-8), Huntsville (17-8), Spain Park (15-10).
CLASS 6A
1. Pinson Valley (21-3)
2. Jemison-Huntsville (21-2)
3. Huffman (22-3)
4. Hartselle (19-5)
5. Lee-Huntsville (14-7)
6. Albertville (19-3)
7. Northridge (22-4)
8. Eufaula (19-4)
9. Helena (20-6)
10. Hazel Green (12-9)
Others nominated: B.C. Rain (16-5), Baldwin Co. (15-5), Buckhorn (18-9), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-6), Muscle Shoals (13-7), Oxford (15-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (18-6)
2. Fairfield (18-4)
3. Pleasant Grove (12-3)
4. Woodlawn (17-7)
5. Wenonah (15-8)
6. East Limestone (17-6)
7. Lawrence Co. (19-4)
8. Tallassee (20-4)
9. Carroll-Ozark (5-23*)
10. Alexandria (15-4)
Others nominated: Arab (15-8), Brewbaker Tech (15-7), Central-Tuscaloosa (15-8), Greenville (15-7), Marbury (17-6), St. Paul's (13-7).
*--Record includes 17 forfeit losses.
CLASS 4A
1. Sumter Central (18-3)
2. UMS-Wright (22-3)
3. Talladega (17-4)
4. Williamson (18-4)
5. Clarke Co. (14-4)
6. Jacksonville (16-4)
7. Catholic-Montgomery (21-4)
8. Good Hope (19-4)
9. Montevallo (18-6)
10. Anniston (15-7)
Others nominated: Brooks (18-4), Danville (14-6), Deshler (16-8), Oneonta (18-5), Sipsey Valley (20-5), White Plains (16-10).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (21-4)
2. Piedmont (18-3)
3. Thomasville (12-1)
4. Mobile Christian (18-6)
5. Lauderdale Co. (17-6)
6. Pike Road (17-4)
7. Pike Co. (14-4)
8. New Hope (15-6)
9. Winfield (20-4)
10. Oakman (15-5)
Others nominated: Dadeville (10-6), Saks (13-6), St. Michael (12-7).
CLASS 2A
1. LaFayette (22-0)
2. Fyffe (23-2)
3. Vincent (18-2)
4. Tanner (14-4)
5. North Sand Mountain (14-6)
6. Southeastern-Blount (17-3)
7. Calhoun (13-12)
8. Red Bay (14-4)
9. J.U. Blacksher (18-3)
10. Sacred Heart (12-13)
Others nominated: Geneva Co. (17-5), Sand Rock (15-8), Sheffield (15-6), Sumiton Christian (17-9).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (14-8)
2. Skyline (22-3)
3. Covenant Christian (19-1)
4. Keith (17-5)
5. Cornerstone-Birmingham (17-7)
6. Lanett (11-8)
7. Belgreen (21-5)
8. Francis Marion (16-5)
9. Florala (16-4)
10. Jacksonville Christian (17-5)
Others nominated: Brantley (14-3), Georgiana (16-6), Lindsay Lane (16-9), Millry (14-4), Spring Garden (16-4), Whitesburg Christian (14-7).
AISA
1. Evangel Christian (22-1)
2. Autauga Academy (10-3)
3. Southern Academy (16-3)
4. Glenwood (17-7)
5. Lee-Scott (15-4)
6. Tuscaloosa Academy (13-4)
7. Chambers Academy (13-3)
8. Lakeside (11-6)
9. Monroe Academy (7-3)
10. Bessemer Academy (9-4)
Others nominated: Edgewood (13-7), Escambia Academy (9-5), Heritage Christian (16-4), Morgan Academy (12-6), Pike Liberal Arts (10-8).
