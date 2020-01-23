In the rivalry between Lee-Scott and Glenwood, getting one win is well worth celebrating for either side. Luckily for Lee-Scott, its fans walked away with two wins against the Gators on Thursday night.
Lee-Scott’s boys and girls varsity teams took care of business at home against their area rivals, as the girls posted a dominant 45-28 victory and the boys held off a hard-charging Gators squad for a 44-39 victory. The wins have both Lee-Scott teams undefeated in area play going into a crucial week of area action.
The Lee-Scott boys led by double digits well into the second half before the Gators took a bite out of the Warriors’ lead come the fourth quarter. The Warriors, however, proved they still had enough to finish.
Glenwood (18-8, 2-1) scored 20 points in the game’s final eight minutes, but in the final minute-and-a-half Lee-Scott (17-4, 2-0) made the plays to preserve a win.
With Lee-Scott leading by five with 1:28 left on the clock, Dylan Hickman drilled consecutive free throws to make it a 41-34 contest. After Glenwood’s Kody Bence answered with a layup nine seconds later, John Wang nailed a shot on an assist from Eli Arwood to put the Warriors ahead 43-36 with 1:06 to go.
Glenwood’s Justin Jackson followed with one free throw to make it a two-possession game to set up a tense final minute of action. After a pair of crucial rebounds by the Warriors, Conner McGinty sank one of two free throws to put Lee-Scott up 44-37. Glenwood managed a buzzer-beating layup, but it meant little besides making it a five-point loss for the road Gators.
“I think they played really well in the fourth quarter. John Wang’s eight points off the bench were huge because we had foul trouble in the second half and we were struggling to guard,” Lee-Scott boys coach William Johnson said. “John Wang played tremendous off the bench. His points off the bench ended up being the difference in the game.
“It was kind of a tale of two halves, but I’m glad we came out with a win.”
The sudden surge by Glenwood caught Lee-Scott by surprise, especially after how dominant the Warriors were early.
After a low-scoring opening quarter, Lee-Scott picked apart Glenwood’s defense before halftime and found point after point with relative ease. With McGinty running the point and the Warriors establishing a patient offensive approach, Lee-Scott pieced together a 10-1 run during the second quarter that left the Gators with seemingly no answers.
By the time Lee-Scott’s Thomas Whatley drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the half, the Warriors had a comfortable 27-8 lead.
“Defensively, I thought we played really, really, really hard,” Johnson said of the first half. “I think we probably played so hard that it probably cost us a little bit in the second half because we just lost some legs. I was proud of our guys.”
McGinty led the way with a game-high 12 points along with four rebounds and five assists. Wang followed suit with eight points and four rebounds, while four other Warriors had at least five points.
For Glenwood, Ethan Craw led the fourth-quarter comeback effort and ended the night with eight points. Jaron Keyton contributed six points.
Lady Warriors handle Glenwood
While the Lee-Scott boys had to sweat it out for 32 minutes before securing the victory, the Lee-Scott girls took care of business well before the final buzzer.
After a particularly poor shooting performance from the Lady Warriors in the first half, the home team came out in the third quarter and simply refused to be stopped. Lee-Scott (18-2, 2-0) picked apart Glenwood (14-7, 2-1) possession after possession, leading to a dominant 15-4 run that left the Glenwood players frustrated and unable to respond.
The scoring streak turned into a 21-point quarter for the Lady Warriors, which kept up the pace to hand their rival a 17-point defeat.
“At halftime, we were shooting 10 percent. We were 3-for-28 from the floor. I asked our kids at halftime, ‘Have you struggled to get a shot?’ All of them were like, ‘No, ma’am. No, ma’am.’ I said, ‘OK, guys, we’ve just got to make it.’ It came down to it being that simple,” Lee-Scott girls coach Corye Ivatt said. “We made some adjustments in our press, which paid off for us. We got some wide-open layups, which is big. I was proud of how our kids responded for sure.”
No Lee-Scott player came up bigger in the third quarter than Sterling Tucker. As Lee-Scott mounted its dominant run of points, Tucker managed steals on consecutive possessions and immediately scored each time. She added an assist on a pass to teammate Mary Baxley Smith, and she finished off the 15-4 run with one more basket courtesy Haley Harper.
Tucker finished the night with 12 points and seven rebounds.
“She absolutely was the key for us. We needed her to play well,” Ivatt said of Tucker. “She started out playing a little bit nervous and timid, so at halftime I told her, ‘You could be the best player on the court. It’s just time for you to do it.’ She came out and played with a lot of grit in the second half. I was proud of her.”
Tucker finished tied alongside Smith with a game-high 12 points. Chloe Johnson came through consistently as well and finished the victory with 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Glenwood’s Katie Suarez led the Lady Gators with nine points in the loss. Teammate Ja’Mara McDowell followed close behind with eight points of her own.
As big as winning the rivalry game was, Ivatt emphasized how important each and every area victory is for her squad.
“That’s the most important thing for us. This was an area game. We needed to win this game to kind of have control of area,” Ivatt said. “That’s what we wanted to do, and that was our biggest focus. Yeah, it’s a big rivalry — and it’s a fun rivalry when you want it to be. The fact we took the area lead was big for us.”
