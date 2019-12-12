The Lee-Scott girls, LaFayette boys and Glenwood boys enter the winter with targets on their backs after the Alabama Sports Writers Association ranked each squad the No. 1 team in its respective class.
The Lee-Scott girls (6-1) edged out the second-ranked Glenwood girls (5-2) for the top spot in AISA. In the boys' rankings, Glenwood (7-2) was able to get the top spot while Chambers Academy (1-0) and Lee-Scott (6-3) checked in at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.
The LaFayette boys (5-0) open as the top-ranked team in 2A, while just down the road Lanett (0-1), fresh of its state football title, is No. 2 in 1A. Other ranked boys teams appear in Class 5A where Tallassee (9-1) is No. 9 and in 3A where Dadeville (6-4) is No. 8.
Auburn High's girls (8-1) are ranked No. 5 in 7A while Opelika (9-3) is sixth in Class 6A. In Class 1A, Loachapoka's girls (10-5) are ranked fifth while Notasulga (3-1) is in the 'others nominated' category.
ASWA RANKINGS
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the first of the season. Teams are submitted for consideration by their area’s sports writers.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (10-1)
2. McGill-Toolen (12-1)
3. Spain Park (10-2)
4. Theodore (12-2)
5. Auburn (8-1)
6. Hewitt-Trussville (8-2)
7. Sparkman (9-5)
8. Austin (8-2)
9. Foley (11-1)
10. Grissom (4-4)
Others nominated: Davidson (8-4), Gadsden City (10-3), Vestavia Hills (9-3).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (11-0)
2. Eufaula (10-1)
3. Athens (9-2)
4. Lee-Huntsville (12-2)
5. Carver-Birmingham (9-2)
6. Opelika (9-3)
7. McAdory (10-2)
8. Carver-Montgomery (7-2)
9. Mae Jemison (7-3)
10. Homewood (13-1)
Others nominated: Albertville (6-0), Chelsea (11-2), Dothan (6-1), Hartselle (7-5), Muscle Shoals (4-4), Park Crossing (7-1), Pelham (8-2).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (10-0)
2. Charles Henderson (9-0)
3. Central-Tuscaloosa (8-3)
4. Pleasant Grove (3-2)
5. East Limestone (8-0)
6. Madison Academy (8-2)
7. Faith Academy (8-5)
8. LeFlore (9-3)
9. Shelby County (7-2)
10. West Point (10-4)
Others nominated: Brewer (7-6), Briarwood Christian (5-1), Carroll (9-3), Jackson (9-3), Mortimer Jordan (6-5), St. Paul's (8-3).
CLASS 4A
1. Rogers (8-1)
2. Anniston (3-2)
3. Childersburg (8-1)
4. Sipsey Valley (10-3)
5. Greensboro (5-1)
6. Jacksonville (4-0)
7. Handley (6-2)
8. Fairview (7-2)
9. Priceville (5-4)
10. Deshler (4-2)
Others nominated: DAR (5-4), Headland (6-1), Montgomery Catholic (7-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Pisgah (9-0)
2. Midfield (7-1)
3. T.R. Miller (5-0)
4. Susan Moore (9-1)
5. Montgomery Academy (6-1)
6. Glencoe (6-3)
7. Phil Campbell (2-3)
8. Prattville Christian (10-1)
9. Lauderdale County (5-2)
10. Pike Road (7-2)
Others nominated: Lexington (5-2).
CLASS 2A
1. Cold Springs (8-2)
2. Geneva County (10-1)
3. Sacred Heart (9-3)
4. Collinsville (7-0)
5. Central-Hayneville (8-1)
6. G.W. Long (6-2)
7. Ider (9-2)
8. Fyffe (6-2)
9. Sand Rock (5-2)
10. Cedar Bluff (3-4)
Others nominated: Addison (4-0), Hatton (8-1), Horseshoe Bend (6-3), Tanner (4-2).
CLASS 1A
1. Spring Garden (7-1)
2. Skyline (11-0)
3. St. Luke's (10-2)
4. Mars Hill Bible (4-1)
5. Loachapoka (10-5)
6. Decatur Heritage (6-3)
7. Pleasant Home (6-1)
8. Belgreen (6-1)
9. Phillips (2-5)
10. Marion County (9-3)
Others nominated: Brantley (2-3), Coosa Christian (7-4), Covenant Christian (4-1), Elba (4-2), Falkville (6-4), Georgiana (3-3), Kinston (4-3), Notasulga (3-1), Vina (7-2).
AISA
1. Lee-Scott (6-1)
2. Glenwood (5-2)
3. Southern Academy (4-0)
4. Macon-East (5-3)
5. Patrician Academy (NA)
6. Clarke Prep (5-3)
7. Tuscaloosa Academy (NA)
8. Northside Methodist (8-3)
9. Fort Dale Academy (4-1)
10. Pike Liberal Arts (4-6)
Others nominated: None.
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Mountain Brook (9-1)
2. Hoover (9-3)
3. Lee-Montgomery (8-0)
4. McGill-Toolen (8-4)
5. Austin (8-3)
6. Bob Jones (11-2)
7. Thompson (10-3)
8. Tuscaloosa Co. (9-3)
9. Sparkman (6-6)
10. Fairhope (7-1)
Others nominated: Baker (8-3), Enterprise (6-4), Florence (5-2), Gadsden City (9-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Jemison-Huntsville (10-0)
2. Buckhorn (10-2)
3. Huffman (8-2)
4. Pinson Valley (8-1)
5. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-2)
6. Oxford (6-1)
7. Hartselle (9-3)
8. Northridge (10-3)
9. Homewood (8-4)
10. Carver-Montgomery (7-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (7-0), B.C. Rain (7-2), Clay-Chalkville (6-3), Cullman (8-3), Eufaula (4-4), Hazel Green (5-3), Muscle Shoals (4-1), Pelham (6-3).
CLASS 5A
1. Woodlawn (7-4)
2. Wenonah (7-4)
3. East Limestone (8-3)
4. Fairfield (8-2)
5. Parker (7-4)
6. Ramsay (7-3)
7. Greenville (6-2)
8. Briarwood (8-0)
9. Tallassee (9-1)
10. Scottsboro (8-2)
Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (5-3), Carroll-Ozark (10-3), Lawrence Co. (8-1), Pleasant Grove (1-0), Satsuma (9-2).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (8-2)
2. Sumter Central (8-2)
3. Anniston (6-3)
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (1-0)
5. UMS-Wright (11-1)
6. BTW-Tuskegee (8-1)
7. Good Hope (9-0)
8. Catholic-Montgomery (8-2)
9. Sipsey Valley (9-3)
10. White Plains (4-1)
Others nominated: Brooks (7-0), Danville (6-3), Deshler (4-3), Jacksonville (4-0), North Jackson (8-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (7-2)
2. Lauderdale Co. (5-2)
3. Piedmont (0-0)
4. Thomasville (3-0)
5. New Hope (6-3)
6. Slocomb (6-1)
7. Pike Road (6-2)
8. Dadeville (6-4)
9. Mobile Christian (7-4)
10. Opp (1-0)
Others nominated: None.
CLASS 2A
1. LaFayette (5-0)
2. Vincent (8-1)
3. Tanner (4-0)
4. Chickasaw (6-2)
5. Fyffe (8-0)
6. Calhoun (6-3)
7. Sacred Heart (7-5)
8. Asbury (10-0)
9. Geneva Co. (9-2)
10. Westbrook Christian (5-3)
Others nominated: Luverne (5-0), Section (7-4), Sheffield (8-2).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (4-2)
2. Lanett (0-1)
3. Georgiana (3-1)
4. Skyline (12-0)
5. Cornerstone-Birmingham (7-4)
6. Keith (7-1)
7. Belgreen (8-2)
8. Spring Garden (3-0)
9. Lindsay Lane (6-2)
10. Jacksonville Christian (8-2)
Others nominated: Brantley (2-0), Covenant Christian (4-1), Elba (1-0), Florala (6-2), Millry (3-2), Whitesburg Christian (7-2).
AISA
1. Glenwood (7-2)
2. Evangel Christian (10-1)
3. Autauga Academy (2-0)
4. Bessemer Academy (3-1)
5. Tuscaloosa Academy (6-2)
6. Morgan Academy (7-2)
7. Southern Academy (4-0)
8. Macon-East (6-4)
9. Chambers Academy (1-0)
10. Lee-Scott (6-3)
Others nominated: Edgewood (0-0), Fort Dale Academy (3-1), Lakeside (6-3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.