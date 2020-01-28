While the Lee-Scott Academy varsity basketball teams battle among the top teams in the AISA, Lee-Scott’s junior varsity boys team proved this weekend that there is plenty of young talent at the school, too.
The Warriors’ JV squad ended its season on a high note Saturday by winning the Class AAA state tournament with a 38-31 victory over Morgan Academy. The win over the host Senators finished off a 3-0 playoff run by Lee-Scott, which also beat Macon-East and Glenwood en route to the title.
“It took a lot of hard work, a lot of determination and a lot of grit. Our guys work hard in the summer. They sacrifice. We do a lot of play dates in June, and our guys are in the gym working in the offseason,” Lee-Scott coach William Johnson said. “It was good to see a lot of hard work pay off. The ball bounced our way some, and we were very fortunate. These guys were down a couple times throughout the tournament and never wavered. They just kept right on fighting and playing the next possession. We were able to come out with three victories and win a tournament.”
The matchup with Morgan was a fitting final test for Lee-Scott, which came up short against the Senators right after Christmas in a road loss. Johnson stressed the importance of keeping Morgan’s best players out of the lane this time around and slowing the pace of the game down.
To Johnson’s delight, Lee-Scott was able to turn the contest into a half-court game and use its physicality to get the last laugh.
Lee-Scott freshman Joseph Horne was named Tournament MVP to cap off a season in which he led the Warriors in several statistical categories, including minutes and points per game. Johnson also spoke highly of the performances by fellow ninth graders Payne Weissinger and Hutch Sprayberry, who were right behind Horne in scoring all season and used their hustle to their advantage in the season finale.
“We’re physical and big, and we hit some shots, got the ball in the paint some and hit enough shots to win,” Johnson said. “We really did a good job of closing the game out, too. We had to hit some free throws down the stretch, and we were able to do it.”
As big as the moment was for the young Warriors, Johnson made it a point after the win to tell the kids to aim for more. He challenged the JV squad to not allow the championship to be the high point of their high school experience and to instead use it as a springboard into something special once they’re on the varsity team.
“It’s a good group. A really hard-working group,” Johnson said. “They play defense, and they really get after people defensively throughout the year. I just challenged them to stay hungry and don’t let this be the last championship we win here. Let’s get together and see if we can do several more throughout their careers.
“It was a really good group, so I was very excited for them and happy for them. Anytime you see all the hard work they put in and you get to see it end with a championship, that’s very rewarding for all involved, really.”
