Lee-Scott Academy sophomore Chloe Johnson transferred into the program this summer and helped the team walk away as AISA’s Class AAA champions. Thanks to her efforts, Johnson has been recognized as one of the best players in the state.
Johnson has been named AISA Girls Basketball Player of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Johnson earned the recognition after averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Lady Warriors.
“It means everything,” Johnson said about being named a finalist last week. “I’ve just been working so hard to get to where I am. It’s just awesome to even be a finalist. To be recognized for everything I’ve worked for and to have achieved that goal is amazing.”
Johnson consistently made plays as part of a Lee-Scott team that won 23 games in the 2019-2020 season. In 25 games of action, she shot just under 45 percent from the field, recorded 87 steals.
She made her presence known in all phases of the game, which led to six double-doubles and three triple-doubles.
Her play was crucial for a Lady Warriors team that had been knocking on the door in Class AAA for several years before finally breaking through this year.
“With the addition of a player like Chloe, it’s program-changing. There’s no other way to describe it,” Lee-Scott coach Corye Ivatt said. “When you get a new player, everybody’s got to learn how to play with her and around her. Our kids did. They accepted it. They knew we had a chance to be really good.”
Johnson saved some of her best work for the state championship game against rival Glenwood on Feb. 15. She effectively put an exclamation mark on the end of the season with a 12-point, six-rebound, four-assist showing to help the Lady Warriors win 44-26 and capture their first state title since 2013.
For Johnson, who won three state titles at Tuscaloosa Academy, the moment was indescribable.
“It’s the best feeling in the world just to win one, but to be able to come on a team with a great coaching staff and to have great players to win it with, it’s unbelievable,” Johnson said. “I don’t even know how to explain it or how to put it into words.”
Johnson has accomplished a great deal in her high school career, but the scary part for opponents is they have to deal with her for two more years. Although the season just ended last month, she is already eyeing a big junior season as she chases her fifth championship.
“I’m so excited. I’m ready to go out there and have fun again,” Johnson said. “To win a state championship and go out there and play again, we’re still the people who everybody has their best game against. I love that atmosphere — when people want to come and beat us — because it’s so much fun to play good, hard games and be able to know you won doing the right things and playing hard.
“I’m so excited to go out there and play with this team and be awesome.”
Girls Players of the Year winners:
7A: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park
6A: Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green
5A: Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson
4A: Allasha Dudley, Anniston
3A: Molly Heard, Pisgah
2A: Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs
1A: Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage
AISA: Chloe Johnson, Lee-Scott
