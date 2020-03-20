During her tenure as Lee-Scott Academy girls basketball coach, Corye Ivatt has had the Lady Warriors on the brink of a championship more than once. This season — her sixth at the helm of the program — Ivatt saw her players finally break through.
Lee-Scott established itself as one of the teams to beat in AISA’s Class AAA during the 2019-2020 season and kept up that stellar play come the postseason. The Lady Warriors took care of business in the state tournament and finished the year off right by beating rival Glenwood by 18 for the state championship.
The championship was the first for Ivatt, who led the team to the title game in 2015 and 2017. As a result of her team’s excellent season, she has been selected as the Opelika-Auburn News’ Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
“This team was such a cool group to coach, honestly. It was kind of a wide range of ages. It was probably the closest team I’ve ever coached,” Ivatt said. “I really felt like we were really playing our best basketball at the end of the year, and that’s all you can ask for. It’s one of those things where you’re sad it’s over when it’s over because you felt like you were playing so well that you wanted to keep playing.
“It was a fun group to coach. Everybody found their role and did it. It made it a lot easier as a coach for sure.”
The Lady Warriors were in contention for the championship the previous season but felt like they let an opportunity slip through their hands by losing to Fort Dale Academy in the state semifinals. Although that loss offered a bitter end to a promising season, Ivatt knew her next team had a chance to be special thanks to its four seniors and Tuscaloosa Academy transfer Chloe Johnson, who had already won three state titles with the Lady Knights.
Even though the roster had plenty of talent, the team still had its growing pains over the summer. Ivatt said the team hovered around .500 during summer camps as the team got used to Johnson running the point and learned how to play together.
“Over the summer, we had to work out some things. When you get a new player, everybody’s got to kind of learn how to play with her and around her. Our kids did. They just accepted it,” Ivatt said. “We didn’t have the best summer because we hadn’t really played together very much. We played some good teams, don’t get me wrong. We played some highly competitive public school teams in summer camps and stuff. We kind of gelled on that and went with it.”
The Lady Warriors started the season strong, but Ivatt felt they truly flipped a switch during Glenwood’s Border Wars Tournament in late December. Lee-Scott faced Southland Academy, and after trailing at seven at halftime Ivatt said there was an “inspirational chat” in the locker room that got everyone going. The situation looked dire for Lee-Scott when it trailed by four with 30 seconds to go, but the team rallied and took down the Lady Raiders by one.
At that point, Ivatt said her players decided they wouldn’t be stopped.
“That moment right there was season-changing for us. We were kind of like, ‘Hey, you know what? If we do what we’re supposed to do and we take care of business, nobody can beat us,’” Ivatt said. “We had to keep getting better every day, and my kids did. I think that was like the most defining moment at that point of the season, and we responded to it.”
Lee-Scott played like a team determined to win it all into the new year, which included beating Glenwood twice in the regular season. The Lady Warriors didn’t let up by the time the state tournament began, as they beat Bessemer Academy by 33 and Northside Methodist by 20 to set up a third and final meeting with their biggest rival.
Ivatt admitted she was anxious about her players having to face their biggest rival for the third time in the season, but after conversations with some coaching friends she decided there was no need to reinvent the wheel. Lee-Scott had been the class of Class AAA for the majority of the season, and as long as the Lady Warriors played their game a championship would be on its way.
Ivatt’s realization proved to be the right call. The Lady Warriors set the pace just as they had done in so many games and built an 11-point lead by halftime that soon enough turned into a 44-26 victory.
For Ivatt, the moment wasn’t so much about her winning her first title as a head coach but about her kids seeing their hard work finally pay off.
“I was ready for that moment for my kids. They’ve given me everything they had. They’ve done everything I’d asked them to do. They never complained. They were always ready to get after each other,” Ivatt said. “This senior class had started with me as the head coach. When they were in seventh grade I took over as the head coach, so they’ve kind of been like my kids. I love them like my own, and my own two daughters love them like they’re their sisters.
“I’ve known them forever, so for them to be able to get that going out as seniors means more to me than anything else for sure.”
Ivatt has the challenge of replacing Lee-Scott’s four seniors, but the experienced youth on her team has her excited about the future. The Lady Warriors had four sophomores and four eighth-graders on the team this season, and even though potentially not having a single senior next season might be strange, Ivatt is excited to see how it all shakes out.
“We’ve got some really good talent coming back. I’m excited to get them in the gym this summer, kind of go to some camps and kind of see exactly how things will play out and who’s going to step up,” Ivatt said. “It’s funny because you always get nervous when seniors leave, but somebody always steps up and it’s not always who you expect it to be. That’s always kind of the exciting thing about kids and how hard they work. I’m looking forward to it.
“I think we’ve got a bright future ahead of us. I’ve got some really young talent in our program, and the next couple years could be really fun.”
