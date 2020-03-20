Lee-Scott Academy vs. Glenwood School girls high school basketball

Glenwood's Mya Brooks (30) dribbles the ball while Lee-Scott's Chloe Johnson (23) defends on Jan. 23 at Lee-Scott Academy. Johnson and Brooks were both named finalists for the AISA Girls Player of the Year on Thursday. 

 Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com

Lee-Scott Academy’s Chloe Johnson and Glenwood’s Mya Brooks each turned in remarkable seasons in 2019-2020 — seasons which culminated in their two teams meeting for the AISA Class AAA championship in Montgomery last month.

Now Johnson and Brooks are pitted against each other again, this time for who is named the AISA Girls Player of the Year.

On Friday, the Alabama Sports Writers Association named Southern Academy’s Augusta Arnold, Brooks and Johnson as finalists for the top AISA honor.

Johnson’s Lee-Scott team came out on top in that February 15 matchup with Brooks and Glenwood, winning 44-26 to capture the state title. Johnson, a transfer from Tuscaloosa Academy, averaged 14.1 points along with five rebounds and five assists this season.

Brooks, meanwhile, was a force in the paint for Glenwood and scored 12.5 points a game and averaged 7.7 rebounds this season.

Arnold led Southern Academy to the AISA Class A championship and finished the season averaging 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

The ASWA will announce Girls Player of the winners on March 27. The finalists in each class of AHSAA are listed below:

7A — Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park; Aniya Hubbard, Hoover; Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville.

6A — Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green; Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula; Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals.

5A — Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson; Quintasia Leatherwood, Central-Tuscaloosa; Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield.

4A — Allasha Dudley, Anniston; Madie Krieger, Rogers; Jada Watkins, Sumter Central.

3A — Molly Heard, Pisgah; Jemeriah Moore, Midfield; Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale Co.

2A — Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs; Brittany Rivera, Collinsville; Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co.

1A — Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage; Ally McCollum, Phillips; Bailee Usrey, Skyline.

