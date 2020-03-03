Near the end of his junior season, Loachapoka pitcher Jesus “Zeus” Criollo put together a 21-strikeout game that forced the state to update its record books. On Friday, Criollo began his senior season in the same kind of style.
Criollo made quick work of Notasulga in the Indians’ season opener, as he threw a no-hitter in the team’s 17-0 victory over the Blue Devils. The game, which ended due to run rule after four innings, saw Criollo strike out 11 batters while walking four.
Criollo also went 3-for-4 at the plate with one run scored.
“It was a great way to start off the season. I was a little nervous going into it, but then I started to play the game and it just felt good,” Criollo said. “It felt good, knowing I could help the team out and start strong as a senior.”
Criollo’s performance was well-received from Loachapoka coach Jeff Klein, who has watched closely as Criollo has developed into an even-more confident pitcher since this time last year.
Klein commended Criollo for pitching through obstacles against Notasulga, as Criollo started cramping up during the second inning. Despite that nagging hindrance and several full counts, Criollo worked out of potential jams over and over and did his part to keep Loachapoka in the lead.
Klein was especially impressed with how Criollo didn’t have much rust to knock off in the Indians’ first game of 2020.
“He had command of his pitches. That was a big thing for him in this game. He threw a lot of baseballs and a lot of pitches, but he always was able to come back, focus in and get the batter,” Klein said. “Being the first outing, it’s always difficult and a challenge with accuracy and maintaining a good rhythm. It’s getting back in the groove of being competitive and the competition.
“He was able to maintain focus and battle through the times that he was getting out of rhythm. “
Criollo’s hot start to the year serves as an early reward for an offseason full of work.
Klein has seen his star starter add about seven miles per hour to his fastball — placing him firmly in the mid-70s — while also developing more command on an off-speed pitch. The combination of a left-handed pitcher working with a speedy fastball and an accurate off-speed pitch is one that has Klein and his other players hopeful for a big year.
Criollo has also taken it upon himself to be more of a leader with this year’s group, which only has four returning players but now boasts a roster of 18 — five more than the 2019 team. Criollo’s increased accountability and his improved work on the mound could pay considerable dividends for Loachapoka as the squad battles through the spring.
“He’s doing a good job of trying to lead those kids by example and show them how to do it the right way. A lot of those guys might be good athletes, but they’ve never played baseball before,” Klein said. “I think (that victory) is huge for us to start off with. We’re going to take it one game at a time. The team feels pretty confident when Zeus is on the bump. We feel like we have a shot to win any game against anybody when he’s pitching.”
Criollo has high hopes for his final season at Loachapoka, and his primary goal is getting Loachapoka back in the state playoffs. The senior and his teammates have a lot of work to do to make that happen — beginning with their next game against LaFayette on Wednesday — but if Friday’s performance was any indication, Criollo is up to the task.
“It would mean a lot,” Criollo said about a state playoff berth. “I would feel like I did my part and did the best of my ability. Making it to the playoffs is something we haven’t done in a long time.
“I’m ready to go (pitch again). I’ve been thinking about it all weekend.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.