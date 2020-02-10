After a long, hard-fought regular season, 17 local boys and girls basketball teams remain in the fight for a state championship.

There are plenty of AHSAA squads in and around the Opelika-Auburn area who will be playing this week as Class 7A begins its regional round and the other six classifications begin the subregional round.

Luckily for the hometown fans, nine of the 17 teams will play their first-round games at home.

Below is the comprehensive list of local AHSAA programs who will be playing in their classification’s subregionals this week:

BOYS Class 7A

Auburn vs. Jeff Davis (at Montgomery), 1:30 p.m. Thursday

Central-Phenix City vs. Lee-Montgomery (at Montgomery), 10:30 a.m. Thursday

Class 6A

Opelika at Calera, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Class 5A

Charles Henderson at Tallassee, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Class 3A

Bullock County at Dadeville, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Class 2A

Westbrook Christian at LaFayette, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Class 1A

Westminster School at Lanett, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Notasulga at Cornerstone, 6 p.m. Tuesday

GIRLS Class 7A

Central-Phenix City vs. Lee-Montgomery (at Montgomery), 9 a.m. Thursday

Auburn High vs. Jeff Davis (at Montgomery), 12 p.m. Thursday

Class 6A

Pelham at Opelika, 6:30 p.m. Monday

Class 5A

Greenville at Valley, 7 p.m. Monday

Class 3A

Montgomery Academy at Dadeville, 7 p.m. Monday

Beulah at Pike Road, 7 p.m. Monday

Class 2A

Abbeville at Reeltown, 6 p.m. Monday

Class 1A

Appalachian at Loachapoka, 6 p.m. Monday

Lanett at West Minster School (Samford University), 6:30 p.m. Monday

