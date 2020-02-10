After a long, hard-fought regular season, 17 local boys and girls basketball teams remain in the fight for a state championship.
There are plenty of AHSAA squads in and around the Opelika-Auburn area who will be playing this week as Class 7A begins its regional round and the other six classifications begin the subregional round.
Luckily for the hometown fans, nine of the 17 teams will play their first-round games at home.
Below is the comprehensive list of local AHSAA programs who will be playing in their classification’s subregionals this week:
BOYS Class 7A
Auburn vs. Jeff Davis (at Montgomery), 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Central-Phenix City vs. Lee-Montgomery (at Montgomery), 10:30 a.m. Thursday
Class 6A
Opelika at Calera, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Class 5A
Charles Henderson at Tallassee, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Class 3A
Bullock County at Dadeville, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Class 2A
Westbrook Christian at LaFayette, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Class 1A
Westminster School at Lanett, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Notasulga at Cornerstone, 6 p.m. Tuesday
GIRLS Class 7A
Central-Phenix City vs. Lee-Montgomery (at Montgomery), 9 a.m. Thursday
Auburn High vs. Jeff Davis (at Montgomery), 12 p.m. Thursday
Class 6A
Pelham at Opelika, 6:30 p.m. Monday
Class 5A
Greenville at Valley, 7 p.m. Monday
Class 3A
Montgomery Academy at Dadeville, 7 p.m. Monday
Beulah at Pike Road, 7 p.m. Monday
Class 2A
Abbeville at Reeltown, 6 p.m. Monday
Class 1A
Appalachian at Loachapoka, 6 p.m. Monday
Lanett at West Minster School (Samford University), 6:30 p.m. Monday
